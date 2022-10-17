‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’: Meet the Cast Playing the Queen Consort’s Grand Princes

October’s newest Netflix K-drama, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, tells the story of a devoted Queen who will do what it takes to turn her troublesome sons into worthy future kings. While all eyes are on Juvenile Justice actor Kim Hye-soo as Queen Im Hwa-ryeong, fans have fallen for the Grand Princes. Fans will recognize actor Bae In-hyuk and some of his cast mates in Under the Queen’s Umbrella.

‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’ cast Moon Sang-min, Baek In-hyuk, and Yoo Seon-ho | via tvN

Park Ha-jun joined the cast as the youngest Grand Prince in ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’

The K-drama can be a bit confusing for fans who are not fully aware of the rules and customs of the palace during the Joseon era. While fans see that the King has royal concubines who each gave birth to a son, Queen Im Hwa-ryeong’s sons have a rightful claim to the throne as Grand Princes.

The youngest is Grand Prince Il-young. Like his older siblings, he, too, is a troublemaker who would rather be asleep than attend his daily classes. The cast role is played by actor Park Ha-jun in Under the Queen’s Umbrella.

Park has a long list of credited works as a child actor. In Hyde Jekyll, Me, he played the young version of the male lead. The actor also played the son of the first Crown Prince in the famous historical fantasy K-drama Scholar Who Walks the Night. He also played younger roles of male leads in My Shy Boss, Voice 2, The Killer’s Shopping List, and more.

Grand Prince Gye-seong is the tamest prince with a secret in the historical K-drama

Under the Queen’s Umbrella has already proven to have an emotionally driven storyline as the Queen looks for ways to save her sons from a fate she has seen before. She has high hopes for her son Grand Prince Gye-seong, who does better at his academics and is less troublesome. But the prince has a secret that could lead to his demise.

Actor Yoo Seon-ho joined the cast of Under the Queen’s Umbrella as Gye-seong. Besides being an actor, Yoo is also a singer and model. He is well known for participating in the second season of Produce 101. Before the Netflix series, he played a young Han Yi-han in Doctor Lawyer, Han Seung-goo in Undercover, and three prior series. Yoo has also starred in a few web series, more notably as Hyun-soo in the short-season The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim.

Cast member Yoon Sang-hyun plays the rambunctious Grand Prince Mu-an in ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’

One son is always more fond of the ladies than his brothers. In Under the Queen’s Umbrella, cast member Yoon Sang-hyun plays the role of the Queen’s more troublesome son. In the K-drama’s first episode, fans see how Grand Prince Mu-an defies his mother’s orders and spends the night with a young lady. He has a deep desire to get married for apparent reasons.

Actor Yoon will likely continue to give his mother a headache. But the Netflix K-drama is the actor’s first leading role. Yoon was born in 2002 and has just embarked on his career in the entertainment industry.

Grand Prince Seong-nam is the Queen’s only shot at saving her children in the K-drama

In the role of the bad boy Grand Prince Seong-nam is actor Moon Sang-min in Under the Queen’s Umbrella. Seong-nam is different from his siblings as he is more closed-off and has a sense of authority. Like his brothers, he is not good at academics. But unknown to his mother, he upholds his duty as he does not allow anyone to disrespect the Queen or court maids.

Fans can expect a good storyline from the character as he shows a soft side to protect his brothers and family. Actor Moon will look familiar to fans but only due to his one other previous role. Before the 2022 K-drama, Moon starred as Ko Gun-pyeong in Han So-hee’s revenge drama, My Name.

Baek In-hyuk joined the cast as the next prince in line for the throne in ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’

Among the Queen’s sons, one has a right to the throne. Only known as Crown Prince, the character is the pride and joy of his mother. He is the epitome of a future-perfect king. The Crown Prince is educated, well spoke, king, and has already produced a male heir. But the Queen learns of his secret that pushes her to up the stakes to save her sons as the Queen Dowager has an evil plan.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella cast member Baek is not new to the K-drama world. Fans fell for his puppy-like charm as the second male lead in My Roommate is a Gumiho. But Baek has gained notable fame in the past year as Choi Yoon-sang in the legal K-drama Why Her? Alongside the Netflix K-drama, the actor currently stars as Park Jung-woo in the SBS sports drama Cheer Up.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella is available on Netflix.

