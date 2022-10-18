‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’: Meet the Cast Playing the Royal Concubines

Joseon dynasty K-dramas often involve turmoil among the people of the royal palace. Fans of the genre know quite a bit about the power structure between the Queen consort and the King’s royal concubines. In Netflix’s new K-drama, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, fans meet the mothers and concubines of the palace’s princes, who could become king. Under the Queen’s Umbrella has a few female cast members fans will recognize.

‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’ cast members Kim Ga-eun, Ok Ja-yeon, and Kim Hye-soo | via tvN

Actor Woo Jung-won plays the cast role of Royal Consort Go Gwi-in in ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’

During historical times, King was allowed to take on multiple concubines to secure his future lineage. In the Netflix K-drama, the King has seven concubines and a newcomer. Actor Woo Jung-won plays Royal Consort Go. She is the oldest of the group and bore a son named Prince Shim-so. Much like the other mothers, she has trained her son for the opportunity to become king.

Actor Woo has played many supporting roles in her career. She appeared in When the Camellia Blooms, the International Emmy nominated It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, the crime drama Beyond Evil, and many more. In 2022, she played the role of Jung Hye-yoon in Cafe Minamdang.

Before joining the cast of Under the Queen’s Umbrella, fans will more recently recognize Woo from her role as CEO Kim Young-shin in Today’s Webtoon.

Royal Consort Tae So-yong has the perfect studious son in the K-drama

Among the princes, all strive to prove themselves worthy of the throne by being perfect in their studies. But the top student is the son of Royal Consort Tae. Unlike the other mothers, she is more joyful and upbeat and leaves her son to his own devices when studying. She is one of the younger consorts who is not afraid to take a few jabs at the senior consorts.

Actor Kim Ga-eun joined the cast of Under the Queen’s Umbrella in the role of Consort Tae. She has been an actor since 2009 and has made her career on the small-screen. Playing many supporting roles, Kim has appeared in I Can Hear Your Voice, Gunman in Joseon, and The Royal Gambler. In 2017, she played Yang Ho-rang in Jung So-min’s Because This Is My First Life.

She also played a role in the Disney+ K-drama Kiss Sixth Sense. In Lee Junho and Yoon-ah’s scheduled K-drama, King the Land, Kim will have a supporting role.

Actor Ok Ja-yeon joined the cast of the K-drama as Royal Consort Hwang Gwi-in

One concubine has it out for the Queen and will do whatever is necessary to have her son be next in line for the throne. Under the Queen’s Umbrella cast member, Ok Ja-yeon plays the role of Royal Consort Hwang. Among the concubines, she proves to be one of the King’s favorites and has found a place alongside the Queen Dowager.

As the K-drama progresses, her son has what it takes to become King but is tarnished by his mother’s greed. In cahoots with the Queen Dowager, Consort Hwang takes part in a devious plan to secure her son’s future.

Actor Ok is well recognized by fans thanks to her supporting roles in popular K-dramas. In Bad Guys: City of Evil, she played Yang Pil-soon and Lee Ji-kyung in Lee Junho’s Wok of Love. One of her most significant claims to fame is her role as Hyang-hui in The Uncanny Counter. Her character is one of the possessed humans who becomes a central villain. Ok’s first leading role was as Kang Ja-kyung / Lee Hye-jin in the 2021 drama Mine. She then appeared in The Veil and the crime K-drama Big Mouth.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella is available on Netflix.

