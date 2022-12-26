Unpopular ‘Gilmore Girls’ Opinion: Dean Manipulated Rory Into Sleeping With Him

Gilmore Girls fans mostly loved Rory Gilmore’s early romance with Dean Forester. Dean was kind, sweet, and patient with the neurotic Rory. As is common with teen romances, they broke up. Many fans recognize Dean wasn’t the right guy for Rory. Still, he has fans, and, for some reason, few people blame him for the duo’s season 4 affair. It might be an unpopular Gilmore Girls opinion, but we think Dean is completely to blame. He purposefully manipulated Rory into sleeping with him.

Dean was completely to blame for his affair with Rory

Many Gilmore Girls fans argue that Rory Gilmore was wrong for sleeping with Dean Forrester. They are not incorrect. Rory was wrong for ultimately sleeping with her ex-boyfriend. Still, he was the one to blame for the affair.

Before the duo slept together, they reconnected when Dean got a cell phone. The married man is the one who sought Rory out to give her his phone number. He is the one who established a rapport after his marriage, and he’s the one who agreed to hang out with Rory despite how his wife felt about it.

Dean was also the one who acted jealous, and he was the one who followed Rory to her house so they could be alone. The then-married man showed up at the house because he wanted something to happen with Rory. She was just there picking out CDs.

Dean lied to Rory

At the end of the day, Rory probably shouldn’t have slept with a married man, but she didn’t purposefully seek him out, and Dean manipulated Rory to get her into bed. While many fans argue that Rory didn’t think or care about Lindsay, that’s not the case. Rory actively asked Dean about Lindsay, and he lied to her.

Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Neil Jacobs/Netflix

To get Rory into bed, Dean told her that he and Lindsay had both agreed that their marriage was over. While it was very obviously a lie, it was one she believed at that moment. She did think of Lindsay. She just proceeded under the assumption that Dean and Lindsay had had a conversation about their marriage.

Dean never actually intended to leave his wife

Finally, but perhaps most importantly, Dean’s manipulation went way past lying to get Rory into bed. He carried on yet another relationship with her when it didn’t seem like that was ever in his plan. The former couple slept together shortly after Rory returned home to Stars Hollow after her first year at Yale. She left for Europe with Emily Gilmore shortly after and returned in late August.

In that time, Dean didn’t utter a peep to Lindsay or anyone else about his sordid affair with Rory. Frankly, we feel confident saying that if Lindsay Lister hadn’t found Rory’s letter, he would have remained married to her, at least for a while. Dean actually begged Lindsay to work it out with him while she was throwing him out of their apartment. He never intended to leave his wife for Rory. He only intended to sleep with her.