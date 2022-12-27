These Unsettling ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fan Theories Could Change How You View the Show

Many fans will likely agree that Gilmore Girls is as lighthearted as a comedy-drama can get. It explores topics like teen pregnancy, death, cheating, and class dynamics in between funny moments, but the show never crosses a line into being dark — at least, not on the surface. Many Gilmore Girls fan theories have provided a darker context that could seriously change a viewer’s perspective.

While it’s unlikely that any of these theories are true, it’s interesting to see how creative fans can get. Read some of them below, but be warned: You may never look at Gilmore Girls the same way again.

Kelly Bishop as Emily and Lauren Graham as Lorelai in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

A ‘Gilmore Girls’ fan theory suggests that Kirk’s mother died

Throughout Gilmore Girls, Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn) often talks about his mother, with whom he still lives as an adult. But what if she’s not really there? In a Reddit discussion about dark Gilmore Girls theories, one fan suggested that Kirk’s mother might have died before the series began.

“Kirk’s mother has actually passed away in a car accident while he was driving, but he cannot deal with it emotionally and acts as though she is still alive. The town indulges him and goes along with it because they feel bad for him,” the fan wrote.

This heartbreaking theory would explain why Kirk’s mother is talked about but never seen. Going further, the Redditor suggested that Kirk doesn’t get his wealth from dozens of jobs, but from inheritance. The people of Stars Hollow simply let Kirk think that he’s working. Likewise, they go along with his various wacky stunts, like sleeping in a glass box, because it keeps Kirk distracted.

Other ‘Gilmore Girls’ fan theories believe someone in Stars Hollow is hiding a dark secret

Don’t mind Kirk. He’s just here to learn. pic.twitter.com/wXDapbe9dr — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) September 17, 2022

Remember when Paris Geller (Liza Weil) tries to uncover the seedy underbelly of Stars Hollow? Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) thinks Paris is looking for something that isn’t there, but she might be on to something. Many fans in the Reddit thread believed that at least one person in Stars Hollow must be hiding a secret.

“Miss Patty [Liz Torres] is a serial poisoner and murdered all of her former husbands,” one person predicted. That’s entirely possible, since we never do know exactly what happens to Miss Patty’s marriages …

Another user suggested that Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda) was once secretly a political activist with her all-girls tambourine group. The group “went too far” and she had to run from the police, so Mrs. Kim changed her name, married Lane’s (Keiko Agena) father, converted to Christianity, and moved to Stars Hollow.

What if it’s Taylor Doose (Michael Winters) hiding a secret? One person added that he might have a money laundering scheme going on in Stars Hollow.

“He owns multiple businesses and properties in Stars Hollow and no one is looking at any rules as closely as he does. Maybe he and Hank from Woodbridge are in it together or are competing somehow,” they wrote.

‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ might just be 1 big coma dream

Every show seems to have at least one “it was all just a dream” theory, and Gilmore Girls is no exception. When Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life arrived, many fans were confused about why Rory, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), and other characters seemed so different. Another Reddit user shared a theory that what fans see in the revival is a result of Lorelai being in a coma after a car accident.

The theory is pretty elaborate, breaking down specific points in the four-part revival that could have been part of the coma dream. It’s far-fetched, but a coma dream could be the only explanation for that weird Stars Hollow musical.

Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are now streaming on Netflix.