The Unspoken Royal Rules Around Public Displays of Affection

Some celebrity couples have no problem showing public displays of affection. But PDA is rare for famous royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton. That’s because the British royal family abides by unspoken rules about being touchy-feely in public. And like generations before them, many royal family members continue to follow the no-PDA tradition.

The royal family follows unwritten rules about PDA

Royals make dozens of public appearances every year. And they usually appear alongside their spouses to showcase the monarchy’s strength and solidarity.

King Charles III often steps out for events with Queen Consort Camilla. And Prince William and Kate Middleton are usually seen together at celebrations, commemorations, and charitable functions.

But the public rarely sees these royal couples hug or kiss. And that’s because they follow unspoken rules about refraining from PDA.

It’s a practice that generations of royals have followed. And according to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, it’s up to each couple to decide when, where, and how far they want to take their affection in public.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or cannot show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it’s appropriate,” Meier told People.

“The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending,” she continued. “At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting.”

Some modern royals, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have toed the line with PDA

Though the royal family may have unspoken rules regarding PDA, some modern royal couples have pushed the boundaries. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been known to show affection in public, with Harry even being spotted with his arm around Meghan’s shoulder.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb noted that Harry and Meghan feel more comfortable with PDA, a sign of a healthy relationship. But she also suggested they have the luxury of being this way because of their disconnected relationship with the monarchy.

“They’re constantly holding hands; they’re touching each other’s back,” Cobb told Fox News. “He’s hugging her. They’re constantly together, which is great, which is what you want to see with a loving couple.

“They don’t feel the construct of being a part of the firm — as they refer to the royal family,” she continued. “They’re not so tied to that institution where there’s a level of relation that comes across when they’re interacting with each other or with the public at the event.”

However, like Harry, King Charles III has also been quite public with his affection. He was photographed kissing his first wife, Princess Diana, several times. And he has also shared a smooch and held hands with his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, on a few occasions.

Royal couples like Prince William and Kate Middleton stick to tradition

Unlike Harry and Meghan, William and Kate primarily keep their affection private. That might be because they’re next in line to the throne. Experts suggest the pair may be trying to adhere to royal tradition and show respect for the monarchy.

“They will still touch one another on occasion,” Cobb said of the Prince and Princess of Wales. “They will still look in each other’s eyes, and they will smile — that synchronicity or the degree of the smile lets us know that they’re still very much connected to one another. So, although they’re public or PDA might be a little different, they’re still a very connected and regal couple.”

During their 74-year marriage, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip also refrained from showing public displays of affection. That’s likely because she was crowned queen young and had to maintain decorum in public.