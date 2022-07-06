The Unusual Gift Mike Fisher Once Gave Carrie Underwood For Christmas

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have been together for over a decade, and the hockey player has figured out exactly what his country music star wife wants for Christmas. Here’s the unusual gift Fisher gave the American Idol winner and how it fits into her lifestyle.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have been together since 2008

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood have been together since 2008, after meeting at one of the country singer’s concerts. They got engaged the following year when the hockey player proposed to Underwood with a $150,000 canary yellow diamond ring.

The couple got married on July 10, 2010, at The Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Georgia. Their first child, a son named Isaiah Michael, was born in February 2015. Their second son, Jacob Bryan, was born in January 2019.

On June 19, the “Ghost Story” singer shared an Instagram post wishing her husband a Happy Father’s Day. The photo she posted showed Fisher with their two sons, who were dressed in costumes.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!” Underwood captioned the image. “Our boys are lucky to have you, @mfisher1212 ! ☺️”

Mike Fisher once gave Carrie Underwood an unusual Christmas gift

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher once gave the country singer a very unusual Christman present in December 2020.

She said she specifically requested the unique gift in an interview with Country Now. “My husband said, ‘What would you like for Christmas?’ And I said, ‘I would like cows,’” Underwood explained. “Just for pets, you know… He went and got me a couple of cows. They’re good! I mean, I love animals. Cows are probably my favorite animal because I grew up with them and I think they just have such personalities and I just can’t wait to really get to know ours.”

She added that their son named the new animal based on their coloring. “My son named them Brownie and Oreo because one’s brown and one is black and white.”

Underwood plans to get even more family pets. “I think our next [animal] is going to be donkeys because they’re good to have as far as, like, coyotes go on the farm, so I think that’s probably our next thing on the list,” she said. “And I feel like we can just keep getting more and more chickens!”

The country music star considers herself ‘95 percent vegan’

It makes sense that Mike Fisher gave Carrie Underwood two cows for Christmas because, as many of her fans know, the country music star is a huge animal lover. In 2012, she told Self that she is “95 percent vegan” because of her deep love for animals.

“I love eating and talking about food. I’ve been a vegetarian for seven years,” Underwood said. “But after seeing a friend who looked amazing and had recently gone vegan, I thought, ‘What’s holding me back?’”

She continued, “Now I’m 95 percent vegan. Sometimes you’re at a birthday party and there’s cake and… you know, you can’t resist. My veganism is based on a concern about where my food is coming from. In my perfect world, I’d have webcams wherever food is processed so I’d know how clean it is.”

Underwood said she would be okay with eating animal products if she could raise the creatures herself and guarantee their happiness. “I’ll never eat meat again, because I look and feel better without it, but if I could raise my own cows and chickens and produce my own eggs and cheese, it would be awesome! The food would taste better, because the animals would be happy.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Told the Judges She Had a Third Nipple During Her ‘American Idol’ Audition