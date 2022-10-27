Valerie Bertinelli Appears to Respond to Matthew Perry’s Claim They ‘Made Out’ While She Was Married to Eddie Van Halen

Matthew Perry promised to reveal all in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He not only spoke candidly of his decades-long addictions but peeled back the layers of his Hollywood past. Perry’s book included a claim he “made out” with co-star Valerie Bertinelli in 1990 when she was married to Eddie Van Halen.

Matthew Perry and Valerie Bertinelli | Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Matthew Perry and Valerie Bertinelli co-starred in the television series ‘Sidney’

In her book Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time, Bertinelli spoke of her time filming Sidney.

She wrote, “What a cast! I fell in love with Matthew, who at nineteen was such a burst of fresh fast-talking comedic genius that Craig [Bierko] dubbed him “Doogie” after TV boy genius doctor Doogie Howser. Nothing was more entertaining than sitting with them while they riffed on the show. They wrote entire episodes in front of my eyes. I tossed in a line every so often, but they were hilarious.”

Van Halen provided the theme song to the NBC series, “Finish What Ya Started,” from their 1988 album OU812, as the opening theme song to Sydney.

Valerie Bertinelli appears to respond to Matthew Perry’s claims of chemistry between them

Perry wrote a passage describing his feelings for his co-star in his book. “I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage,” he writes, as reported by Page Six.

“My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen.” He said he was “captivated” and “obsessed” with her, fantasizing that she would leave her husband for him.

Perry did have a brief romantic liaison with his co-star while Van Halen, who passed out from drinking too much wine, lay nearby. “Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did.”

However, the show didn’t make it past one season, and Perry said he was “grateful” it got canceled and I “didn’t have to see Valerie anymore.”

In what appeared to be a response to Perry’s claims, Bertinelli posted an Instagram video. She looked at the camera and her image appeared above text that read: “Anyone misbehave in their 20s or 30s? Are you mortified?” before covering her eyes with her hand.

Fans reacted to her Instagram post

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli | Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In the caption of Bertinelli’s Instagram post, fans threw their support behind the actor.

“Life is long if we’re lucky, and we make a lot of crazy decisions. It doesn’t mean you’re. a bad person! It’s life!” wrote one follower.

“That was truly unchivalrous and reeked of someone trying desperately to stay relevant. I loved Friends and was truly rooting for its troubled star. But he can suck it for that,” penned a second Instagram user.

“Let it go. That was a long time ago. We all make mistakes when younger. We grow and learn,” noted a third fan.

“He named names! Hope you got a heads up,” asked a fourth social media user.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Son Wolfgang Van Halen’s Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend: ‘So Happy!’