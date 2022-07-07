Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Son Wolfgang Van Halen’s Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend: ‘So Happy!’

Proud mom Valerie Bertinelli could hardly contain her joy over the news of her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, receiving a “yes” to his engagement proposal. But how long have Van Halen and his new fiancée Andraia Allsop been a romantic item? And what couldn’t Bertinelli express on Instagram about Allsop joining the family?

Fans might have noticed Allsop on the red carpet at the Grammys with Van Halen and Bertinelli in 2022, but they haven’t made many public appearances. However, they’ve been a couple since 2015.

After his father, Eddie Van Halen, died in October 2020, he revealed the relationship was helpful for healing. Later that year, he shared a heartfelt message about Allsop on Instagram. He wrote, “5 years with this beautiful lady today. I’m so thankful that she’s in my life.”

But he also added, “She’s the reason I’m remotely functional at all right now. She’s helped me through so much. I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

Bertinelli has also opened her home to Allsop, as Van Halen revealed to PEOPLE in 2021. “My girlfriend and I pretty much go over to my mom’s house every day to see her and play with her cats that we love,” he shared.

Valerie Bertinelli is ‘so happy’ Allsop said ‘yes’ to Wolfgang Van Halen’s engagement proposal

On July 6, 2022, Van Halen revealed his big news with Allsop on Instagram. He announced it to fans with a photo of the couple, the ring, and a simple caption: “She said yes!” with three heart emojis.

Among a sea of congratulatory comments, Bertinelli joined in to show her hard-to-contain excitement. Her only problem was she couldn’t adequately illustrate her happiness with the available tools. “How do I [heart] this a million times,” the Kids Baking Championship judge wrote. “So happy!”

Wolfgang Van Halen has a ‘sarcastic’ but close relationship with Valerie Bertinelli

The Food Network star welcomed her son with the Van Halen rocker in 1991, after the couple married in 1981. Wolfgang Van Halen told PEOPLE, “People are very quick to remind me that I look like both my parents, which I have to tell them, it’s like, ‘Wow, science. Who’d have guessed it?'”

” … I’m certainly a combination of both my parents,” he added. “That’s for sure.”

Bertinelli said he gets his sense of humor from both sides, and he shared how it makes for a fun mother-son relationship. “I think a lot of people don’t understand how sarcastic our relationship is,” he shared. “One time, she burnt onion rings. And it’s like, she has a cooking show, so I just made fun of her for it.”

“Sarcasm is a language, And that’s how we communicate!” Van Halen declared.

