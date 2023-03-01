‘Vanderpump Rules’: 7 Times It was Crystal Clear Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Were Never Going to Make It

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney finalized their divorce last fall, making season 10 their first as singles. When fans first met the couple back in season 1, they were already two years into their romance that eventually led to marriage (with a wedding officiated by Lisa Vanderpump).

But after a 12-year relationship — that included six years as husband and wife — things finally fell apart for the couple. But the news of their divorce didn’t come as a surprise to many fans. That’s because Schwartz and Maloney’s tumultuous relationship had played out in front of Bravo cameras for an entire decade. Here are seven times that it was crystal clear that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were never going to make it.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

7. Tom Schwartz declares he doesn’t have sex with Katie Maloney in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules was one of major changes, and it wasn’t the greatest. But, it did feature a brief moment that was a huge red flag in Schwartz and Maloney’s marriage. There was a scene where Maloney mentioned that her husband had kicked their door in one night after too much drinking, but the incident was never addressed on the show.

Later, Randall Emmett played a prank on Tom Sandoval that involved fake cops and Maloney voiced her concerns. Schwartz’s reaction — while totally drunk — was to say, “this is why I don’t have sex with her.”

Schwartz and Maloney’s sex life was often a topic of conversation on Vanderpump Rules during their relationship, with many fans wondering if he was actually interested in being intimate with her at all.

6. Tom Schwartz often chose his bestie over his wife

Tom Schwartz is extremely close with his bestie, Tom Sandoval — and that close relationship led to numerous fights with Maloney. Since the beginning of Vanderpump Rules, the Toms have been pretty much inseparable. While it’s great to have a best friend, that doesn’t mean they should trump your spouse.

Schwartz never seemed to have Maloney’s back, and would devote more of his time to his business partner and best friend. As he worked on his business, his dedication to his marriage seemed to evaporate.

5. The ‘Tequila Katie’ fights

Schwartz and Maloney were notorious for their constant fights — which actually continue in season 10 after their divorce. Some of the worst came when “Tequila Katie” was involved, which were the moments when Maloney had been drinking.

These fights were excruciating for fans to witness because Tequila Katie never held back. She would share absolutely everything about Schwartz that made her angry, and those nasty tear downs would often lead to tears on both sides.

4. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars bickered about everything during wedding planning

In the months leading up to their wedding, Schwartz and Maloney couldn’t stop fighting. They would argue over the smallest things, and their dynamic had fans wondering if they should call things off. In hindsight, it appears that the couple already knew they shouldn’t be tying the knot.

In one instance, while running errands, Maloney drove off and left Schwartz alone in a parking lot as she said, “let’s talk about how your dick doesn’t work.” In response, an emasculated Schwartz simply said that his “dick works fine.”

3. Tom Schwartz cheated on Katie Maloney

Schwartz and Maloney always had problems with intimacy when they were together, but he didn’t have any problems outside of their relationship. He cheated on her while in Las Vegas, but repeatedly lied to her about it.

The truth was absolutely devastating to Maloney. It turned out that Schwartz had made out with two different women. But, he was never truthful about how far he actually went with his infidelity.

2. Their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in New Orleans led to one of the worst fights ever

Schwartz and Maloney had been ignoring their relationship problems before heading to New Orleans for a joint bachelor/bachelorette party. After a night of drinking, things reached a boiling point between the couple and Maloney finally admitted that she resented Schwartz for cheating on her with the girl in Las Vegas.

It came out that they had never talked about whether or not Schwartz had sex with the girl, and it appeared that he never told Maloney the truth. This was an absolute bonkers trip that featured Tom Sandoval dressed up as Sia and screamed at Schwartz about being a battered wife while he was sitting on the toilet dressed as a bride.

1. Tom Schwartz poured a beer on Katie Maloney’s head in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 2

Vanderpump Rules fans will never forget the season 2 episode that featured Stassi Schroeder’s birthday. The gang was in Las Vegas to celebrate, and Jax Taylor showed up uninvited and looking for a fight. For reasons that remain unclear, Schwartz got involved with the drama and started fighting with Maloney. Then, he poured a beer on her head.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesday nights on Bravo.