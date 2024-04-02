'Vanderpump Rules' episodes continue to bring up the past. A new episode on April 2 could clear the air for Schwartz, Katie, and more.

On Vanderpump Rules, new revelations continue to open old wounds. It seems like everyone has something from their past they can quite shake. A new episode tonight would help shed light on where the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 cast stands with each other and their pasts.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 cast | Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images

Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ new tonight?

There will be a brand-new episode of Vanderpump Rules tonight, April 2. It all starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The episode title “Line in the Sand” gives some indication of where things stand heading into season 11, episode 10. For those fans who need to catch up, Bravo will air episodes 8 and 9 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

What happened last time on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Last week, “Kiss Kiss, Revenge Bang” primarily focused on Tom Schwartz and the personal confession he made to Lala Kent. Subplots also featured action at Hotel Ziggy, where much of the cast gathered to watch James deejay.

But the biggest takeaway from last week’s Vanderpump Rules came when Schwartz and Lala met one-on-one. Things went from awkward to shocking as Schwartz admitted to making out with Scheana Shay “like 12 years ago” in Las Vegas. That would be during the same time he dated Katie Maloney. According to Schwartz, cheating is a trend among his friends.

Lala appeared just as surprised by the news as anyone, especially considering her close friendship with Katie. The two girls got together and rehashed the incident in question with plans to confront Scheana.

When the time came, Scheana downplayed the kiss and claimed Schwartz pulled her aside and kissed her. Apparently, this came not long after Scheana and Mike got engaged. Scheana argued that her desire to see Katie and Schwartz make it as a couple prevented her from coming clean.

What to expect on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ tonight

Tonight’s brand-new episode of Vanderpump Rules also has to address the fallout from Brock Davies’ bombshell last week. He told Schwartz that Katie hooked up with ex-TomTom manager Max Boyens.

Katie denied anything intimate happened, but Scheana seemed to have enough evidence to prove otherwise. No matter how much the Vanderpump Rules cast wants to move on, there’s always something dragging them back into the past. And in this case, it’s Scheana tracking Max’s location.

Then, there’s the latest chapter in the Ariana-Sandoval saga. The exes are currently navigating an unusual living situation as they remain roommates. Tonight’s episode features them battling over Sandoval’s assistant with Ariana looking to hire her away.

Sandoval isn’t exactly looking to make it a smooth transition for his assistant. The episode preview reveals he confronts her for meeting with Ariana, adding another layer to the complex relationship between the two and the constant invasion of privacy. But as Sandoval put it, Ariana already took all their friends. Apparently, the assistant is a line in the sand.

Vanderpump Rules airs tonight, April 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.