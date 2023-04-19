‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Reveals Her Biggest Regret This Season: ‘I Will Have an Apology for Her at the Reunion’

In a rare move for a celebrity (or anyone else for that matter), Scheana Shay of “Vanderpump Rules” fame stated that she has regrets about recent drama between herself and Katie Maloney. Now, Scheana Shay says that she needs to “apologize” to Katie Maloney for actions that she has taken in the past. It is not the first time that Katie Maloney has had a run-in with someone, but it is a big move for Scheana Shay to admit that she feels the need to extend her apologies to her co-star.

An emotional breakdown

VPR: Katie Slams "Evil Troll" Scheana Over Tom/Raquel Drama https://t.co/pxUTsSCGtE — E! News (@enews) February 23, 2023

The dispute between Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney revolves around comments made by Shay while speaking on her podcast. Shay was engaged in a game of “would you rather” during the episode when she began to feel emotional. She started to break down about five or six minutes into the podcast episode and stated that she was sad because she was looking over videos of herself when she was around 11 or 12 years old. She stated that she was upset because she could see how upset and unhappy she was at that age. A big part of this was due to being bullied by other kids her age. Now, she feels like she has bullied Maloney to some extent, and she wants to take a step back and apologize for her actions.

The root of the dispute

The origin of the dispute between these two co-stars comes down to what Scheana Shay said during a previous interview that she had with Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz. During that interview, Shay was highly encouraging of Schwartz starting to date castmate Raquel Leviss. This put Shay in a bad light with Maloney as she feels that it was irresponsible and impolite for Shay to have encouraged a relationship like this. It has caused friction between the two women, and it appears that it is starting to get to Shay at this point.

Based on her own words, it also seems that Shay feels at least somewhat guilty about her words and actions from the past. She might have overstepped her boundaries and made a suggestion that she shouldn’t have. She said that she felt particularly guilty after watching the latest episode back to see how Katie was behaving during that episode. The reason was that she could tell that Katie was going through a lot of personal issues (including her divorce) despite the fact that she was trying to keep a happy face and demeanor about things.

The drama isn’t over

Despite the fact that Scheana Shay says that she wants to bury the hatchet and move on to the next chapter of her life, it may not be enough for Katie Maloney to forgive her at this time. Maloney hasn’t given any indication that she is ready to forgive and forget, and she has even made some public comments trashing both Shay and Schwartz. This appears to indicate that the drama is likely to continue far into the future.

Scheana Shay made some comments on Instagram about why she said the things that she did to and about Tom Schwartz, but she also added a lot of flourishes to the language that she used to explain her actions. Some have viewed it as a half-apology, and it is one that might not be taken with complete generosity by Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

The possibility that things could bubble up again and spill over into more drama between Maloney and Schwartz seems possible. It is something that the entertainment community will need to keep an eye on.