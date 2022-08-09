‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Finally Reveal Their Next Move After Departing Bravo 2 Years Ago

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were main cast members on Vanderpump Rules for several seasons. Notably, Jax appeared for eight seasons — since the Bravo reality show’s very first episode — with Brittany joining the cast for Seasons 4-8.

However, the pair left Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after Jax disagreed with production’s plans for his role on the show. Recently, the married couple finally shared their future plans with fans.

Why Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright left ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In late 2020, Jax and Brittany announced on Instagram that they were leaving the show ahead of its ninth season.

“Although this is difficult to share, [we] will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” they both wrote on social media.

A few months later, Jax opened up about his departure from the Bravo show, stating that he was “checked out” for years before finally leaving.

“The last three years of Vanderpump Rules, I was 90% checked out,” Jax told fans on Instagram Live, according to Reality Blurb. “I couldn’t go on faking it. I have no interest in any of the things they are doing on that show. I’m a dad. I’m 40 years old. It didn’t make sense for me to pretend to work at SUR.”

Jax accused the production team of wanting him to be a certain way. He said:

“Things were getting [scripted] and they were getting frustrated with me because I was declining to do things. ‘If you’re not going to go back to SUR… and be the person you were.’ They didn’t want me to grow up. And when I did, they didn’t want to film it because it was boring.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share their upcoming plans

Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on Watch What Happens Live | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

In late July 2022, Jax and Brittany took to Instagram Live to share with fans some career updates. Jax announced that he and his wife are now podcasters.

“We are doing a podcast,” Jax said, according to Heavy. “It will be out — I don’t want to talk about it too much yet because obviously still getting it all worked out but I just heard back from my manager; our podcast will be out very shortly.” He added:

“I know everybody’s been doing a podcast but I really enjoy coming on here and talking about just everyday life, parenting stuff, just hot topics… whatever, in the moment. I just like talking. I think it would just be fun to talk about some parenting stuff, just kind of what’s going on in the world today, how we’re dealing with it, reality if you want. I guess it will be a little bit of everything.”

In addition to podcasting, Jax also revealed that he and Brittany have “a few TV projects in the works.”

In 2021, Jax announced he would be publishing a children’s book as a tribute to his late father. Recently, Jax confirmed he is still working on the book; it is “getting ready to come out.”

Jax Tayler wants to potentially write a tell-all book

With a children’s book on the way, Jax also has plans to write a book for adults. He shared that he could potentially write a tell-all book about his time on reality TV.

“I think one day, maybe in a few years, I’ll maybe get together and do a Vanderpump tell-all or something book,” Jax teased. “I think now is a little bit too soon to try to do something like that but maybe down the line I would do something like that … although it could not be a good idea, it depends on how you look at it. Kind of a dirty secrets kind of thing or something. That could be kind of fun.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Brittany From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Before and After – Reveals Secrets to Her 27 Pound Weight Loss [Exclusive]