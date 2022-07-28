Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson Cried Their Eyes out in an Airport

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson go way back. The besties met when they were just kids and have sustained a friendship into adulthood. Back in 2012, they played destructive best friends in the A24 film, Spring Breakers and developed a strong bond. In fact, the pair are still collaborating together today in a different capacity. Earlier this year, they, alongside Rosario Dawson, created a margarita cocktail in partnership with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson | Lester Cohen/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson cried on the floor of an airport

Hudgens and Benson have had a lot of great times throughout the course of their friendship. However, they’ve also had their fair share of doozies as well. In fact, one error left both women crying on the floor of an airport. In an interview with Complex, the Pretty Little Liars alum recalled the less-than-ideal experience.

“I was with Vanessa Hudgens at the airport, on the way back to LA from wrapping Spring Breakers,” Benson recalled. “We lost track of time getting dinner ’cause we were so tired, so we missed our flight. After spending two months in Florida, we just wanted to go home. We cried our eyes out on the floor and then picked ourselves up and had some drinks.”

The ‘Spring Breakers’ stars ended up drinking at the airport bar

Ultimately, Benson and Hudgens made the best of a bad situation and ended up exploring the airport. They even ran into their fair share of people who recognized Hudgens, though she vehemently denied it.”Yeah, we went to the bar, and then we wandered around the airport ’til like 3 in the morning,” Benson shared. “There were a few guys there. They kept saying to Vanessa, ‘Aren’t you famous?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm, no.'”

Benson reflects on filming ‘Spring Breakers’ with Hudgens and Selena Gomez

While Hudgens and Benson may have had an interesting night at the airport, it was nothing compared to the wild experiences their characters in Spring Breakers had. In the movie, both women portrayed wild party girls, who loved drinking, partying, and doing drugs. In the film, the duo was also prone to violence. In the aforementioned interview, Benson reflected on the wildest experience that she had on the set of the film.

“The four of us were filming this motel party scene, and we had to observe what was going on and be in character,” Benson remembered. “My and Vanessa’s characters loved to party, so we couldn’t do anything to break that persona. But I remember looking over to the floor at these two girls rolling around and making out completely naked. At that moment, I literally closed Selena’s [Gomez] eyes. I felt like I had to mother her.”

Given how intense the Spring Breakers movie was, it’s understandable that Hudgens and Benson wanted to get home for some R & R. Spending the night at the airport is never ideal, but it seems like the duo made the most of their time.