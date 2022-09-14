Vanessa Hudgens Co-Founded a Margarita Drink, but She Can’t Drink Tequila

Vanessa Hudgens seems to have her fingers in a lot of pies. The California native has found success in the entertainment industry as an actor and a singer. However, she’s got a strong entrepreneurial spirit as well. She is the cofounder of the cactus water company Caliwater and a skincare line, KNOW Beauty, alongside Madison Beer. She is also a co-founding partner with Thomas Ashbourne, a company that produces ready-to-drink cocktails.

Vanessa Hudgens | Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for FreshDirect

Vanessa Hudgens helped create a ready-to-drink margarita

Alongside Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson, Hudgens helped create the Margalicious Margarita. On the Thomas Ashbourne website, the drink is described as follows. “Refreshment comes in many forms, but the Margalicious Margarita reigns supreme,” the caption for the beverage reads. “Its freshly squeezed lime juice, pure sea salt, and hint of orange zest blend delightfully with our high-quality tequila.”

What inspired the Margalicious Margarita?

The aforementioned drink was inspired by the girls’ nights that Hudgens, Benson, and Dawson have shared over the course of their friendship. According to the actors, grabbing a cocktail is usually a part of their agenda. “My favorite memories of going out with my girlfriends is going to a Mexican restaurant and getting a margarita,” Hudgens shared with PEOPLE. “There’s definitely a specific vibe that comes along with it, and it totally fits our personalities.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Was Nervous About Working With Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens

Continuing on, Hudgens explained why she chose to partner with a ready-to-drink company “It’s so hard to find a really good, consistent, premium, quality craft cocktail in a can or a bottle, so that was something we were really excited about producing,” she explained. “With Thomas Ashbourne, you know you’re going to get the same quality every single time. It’s something you can count on.”

Hudgens doesn’t tolerate tequila very well

Funnily enough, Hudgens likely couldn’t have more than a couple of the Margalicious Margaritas herself before she needed to call it a night. While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she revealed that tequila actually puts her right to sleep.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Revealed the Hardest Dance From the ‘High School Musical’ Movies

“I can’t drink tequila because I will pass out,” Hudgens shared. “Which is like the opposite because most people are like, ‘Yeah, let’s rave!’ I drink two margaritas, and I’ll literally be asleep on the couch. I’ve had managers of restaurants kick me out because they thought I was wasted. I said, no, tequila puts me to sleep. I’m sorry I’m the most sober person here. It’s frustrating.”

Frustrating or not, it seems like Hudgens is able to drink a couple of her cocktails before she manages to hit the hay. Still, it seems as if the High School Musical alum is still hellbent on having some tequila with her girlfriends whenever the mood strikes her. Perhaps her Caliwater can help revive her from her slumber if necessary.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Swears By This Tradition for Manifesting Her Goals