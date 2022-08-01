Vanessa Hudgens Once Lied About Being Famous in an Airport

Vanessa Hudgens has been famous for quite a while now. Her life changed practically overnight when she was cast in the wildly popular Disney Channel Original Film, High School Musical. Often thought of as the “Grease” for a new generation, playing Gabriella Montez would make Hudgens a household name. Hudgens would capitalize on this moment to launch a music career and go on to star in other movies, musicals, plays, and more.

With 46.6 million followers on Instagram alone, there can be no denying that Hudgens is a famous face. However, The Knight Before Christmas star has sometimes tried to shy away from her fame in a bid for privacy. This was especially true earlier on in her career. In fact, Hudgens once denied that she was a celebrity altogether when she was at an airport attempting to travel back to Los Angeles.

Back in 2012, Hudgens found herself at an airport for an extended period of time with her famous friend, Ashley Benson. In an interview with Complex, Benson recalled the after-hours airport adventure she had with Hudgens after they finished wrapping a film they’d shot together.

“I was with Vanessa Hudgens at the airport, on the way back to LA from wrapping Spring Breakers,” Benson remembered. “We lost track of time getting dinner ’cause we were so tired, so we missed our flight. After spending two months in Florida, we just wanted to go home. We cried our eyes out on the floor and then picked ourselves up and had some drinks.”

The ‘High School Musical’ alum denied that she was famous

Drinks were readily available at the airport bar and offered Hudgens and Benson a chance to pass the time together. “We went to the bar, and then we wandered around the airport ’til like 3 in the morning,” Benson recalled. Continuing on, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared that quite a few people recognized Hudgens. However, whenever they asked her about her celebrity status, she was quick to deny it.

“There were a few guys there,” Benson shared. “They kept saying to Vanessa, ‘Aren’t you famous?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm, no.'” Clearly, Hudgens felt it prudent to deny the fact that she was a famous face. But what about Benson? Did she also subvert her celebrity status? According to the actor, the men at the bar didn’t ask her if she was a celebrity. However, she did get recognized in other settings.

Benson on being recognized thanks to ‘Pretty Little Liars’

“I don’t get people asking me if I’m famous,” Benson shared. “But now that Pretty Little Liars has been on for five years, people do notice me more. I like meeting different people, which is not a problem. But it’s super weird. If somebody asks me to take a picture, I want to run and hide. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.”

