Vanessa Hudgens’ Rules for Throwing a Fantastic Party

Vanessa Hudgens may be known around the world as an actor and singer, but amongst friends, she’s also heralded as the queen of party planning. Amongst her friend group, she’s developed a reputation for throwing iconic parties, with everything from sound healings to live bands. While most people will never get to attend the High School Musical alum’s famous shindigs, she’s given plenty of hints about how you can make a party a smashing success.

Vanessa Hudgens’ house always makes for a great party venue

Hudgens’ parties all have one thing in common: a great venue. Anyone who saw her house tour on Architectural Digest, can attest to the fact that she had a beautiful space to throw past parties. The Knight Before Christmas star hosted many a party at her gorgeous Los Feliz home before she sold it this year. No doubt, the home’s sprawling pool area, secret gardens, and more served as a great venue for her famous parties. Considering her new home is more than double the size of her last, more parties are undoubtedly in her future.

The ‘High School Musical’ alum is a sucker for a great themed party

Another rule of thumb that Hudgens follows when she’s planning a party is always having a great theme. Despite throwing a Halloween party every year, the “Sneakernight” singer always makes sure she has something new up her sleeve. For example, in 2016, she threw a New Orleans-themed soiree. The party boasted everything from an apothecary to freshly made beignets.

“That year, I ran out of alcohol,” Hudgens told NYLON about the bash. “I invited way too many people. But it was iconic.” Getting the mood right is essential for Hudgens, no matter what theme she embraces. In fact, creating the right atmosphere is one of Hudgens’ top priorities when she’s throwing a party.

“There’s nothing that infuriates me more than when I’m ready to throw down, and then I show up somewhere and it’s just not the vibe,” Hudgens shared. “If it was up to me, every club would be an underground rave with lasers and smoke machines and just vibes, and it’s dark, and you can’t really see anyone.”

Hudgens ups the party vibes by investing in equipment

Lasers and smoke machines seem to be a way that Hudgens creates a vibe at her own bashes as well. Back in 2018, she was on The Late Late Show with James Corden and shared that she actually owned multiple of these machines. According to the “Say OK” singer, they are “investments you need to make for your party future.” At the time, Hudgens was planning to break out the machines for her Tiki Rave Swim Night.

What is Tiki Rave Swim Night, you ask? In addition to the smoke machines and laser machines, Hudgens’ also heated her pool to 100 degrees, “so it’s like a bath.” She also served her guest many tropical drinks. And while on-theme attire was encouraged, Hudgens insisted that guests could wear whatever they wanted to the bash. Clearly, Hudgens is serious about planning parties. We’re sure her fans can’t wait to see pictures from whatever theme she decides on this year.

