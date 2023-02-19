How Vegetarian Carrie Underwood ‘Compromises’ With Die-Hard Hunter Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood has said that there’s just one thing she would change about her husband of over a decade, Mike Fisher: she wishes the NHL player followed the same vegetarian diet that she does. Here’s how the American Idol winner and the athlete “compromise” on their eating habits and how Underwood copes with Fisher’s love of hunting.

Carrie Underwood follows a strict vegetarian diet and won’t cook meat for her husband, Mike Fisher

Country music star Carrie Underwood has been outspoken about following a vegetarian diet because she loves animals. In 2012, she told Self that she is “95 percent vegan,” and only makes occasional exceptions at events, like eating cake at a birthday party.

“My veganism is based on a concern about where my food is coming from. In my perfect world, I’d have webcams wherever food is processed so I’d know how clean it is,” the American Idol winner said. “I’ll never eat meat again, because I look and feel better without it, but if I could raise my own cows and chickens and produce my own eggs and cheese, it would be awesome! The food would taste better because the animals would be happy.”

Underwood is married to professional hockey player Mike Fisher, who is not only a meat eater but also an avid huntsman. During an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, the singer said she refuses to cook meat for Fisher.

“I’m not a good meat cooker because I’m not a meat eater, so I will do all the veggies and all the sides. And if he wants meat, he ‘gon have to make that himself,” she said, adding that her husband “loves” grilling (per Taste of Country).

Vegetarian Carrie Underwood ‘compromises’ with her die-hard hunter husband, Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have admitted that, at first, their different views on hunting and being vegetarian created a huge obstacle in their marriage. But the couple has learned how to compromise.

“If he could be a vegan, vegetarian, my life would be almost perfect,” Underwood laughed on their I Am Second web series, Mike and Carrie: God and Country (per Everything Nash). “That’s the thing about marriage. You don’t have to be on the same page about everything.”

“One of the compromises is that I wouldn’t have beef, and that I’d shoot all of my meat,” Fisher explained. “Few exceptions to that, but that’s kind of one of the things that we worked on.”

Although Underwood disagrees with Fisher’s hunting, she recognizes how the activity helps her husband bond with his friends.

“I would see how he would go and kind of have that fellowship with other men,” she said. “I feel like men need to get together and have their time. I don’t know what goes on there; I don’t want to ask. But he definitely comes home, and you can tell he feels fulfilled.”

The NHL player once honored the ‘American Idol’ winner’s diet with an unusual Christmas gift

Mike Fisher has other ways of honoring Carrie Underwood’s vegetarianism besides shooting and cooking his own meat. He once gave his animal lover wife an unusual Christmas present.

In December 2020, the NHL player gave Underwood two cows – not to raise for meat, but as pets.

“My husband said, ‘What would you like for Christmas?’ And I said, ‘I would like cows,’” the singer told Country Now. “Just for pets, you know… He went and got me a couple of cows. They’re good! I mean, I love animals. Cows are probably my favorite animal because I grew up with them and I think they just have such personalities and I just can’t wait to really get to know ours.”

The couple’s son named the cows Brownie and Oreo “because one’s brown and one is black and white.”

The couple also keeps pet chickens. “The day they got there I was like, ‘Ladies, you just hit the jackpot. You’re just going to be our little pets and you’re going to live here forever and live the good life,’” Underwood said on the Rachael Ray Show.