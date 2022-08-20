Vicki From ‘RHOC’ Thinks There’s Something Bravo Doesn’t Like About Her – Cue Her Last Reunion Footage

Getting fired sucks. But lashing out at your boss can put you in a precarious position if you want your old job back, especially if you are a Bravo Housewife. When Vicki Gunvalson was given a reduced role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she groused over being given a “friend” role.

But she begrudgingly agreed to it – even though she made sure everyone knew she didn’t like it. However, when she was invited to partake in only a portion of the RHOC Season 14 reunion, she angrily unleashed on executive producer Andy Cohen. Gunvalson was promptly “not invited” to return to the series.

Sure, Gunvalson is an original franchise cast member. And, yes, she starred in the first-ever Housewives series. But when she learned that Tamra Judge, who was also fired alongside Gunvalson, was asked to return to RHOC, she seemed confused as to why she was not also asked.

Vicki cried when she learned Tamra was asked to return to ‘RHOC’ (and she wasn’t)

Gunvalson and Judge both appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. At least two of the ex-wives cast members, Judge and Taylor Armstrong, were asked to return to the franchise. Gunvalson wondered why she wasn’t asked to return and admitted she now has FOMO (fear of missing out) when she learned her close friend (Judge) was asked and she wasn’t.

“Of course, I’m excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t … yes, I have FOMO,” she said on E! Daily Pop. “I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way. It’s been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she’s going back on. The main thing I did was cry. I didn’t get the call.”

“And I thought what does she have that I don’t have?” Gunvalson wondered. “We’re both individual people. She’ll show her t**s. I won’t. But beyond that … I think we’re a good Lucy and Ethel together. But there’s obviously something Bravo doesn’t like about me and so I had to accept it.”

Why did Vicki melt down during her last ‘RHOC’ reunion?

Clearly, Bravo doesn’t dislike Gunvalson because she was invited to appear on RHUGT Season 2. But unlike other Housewives who were fired from the show, Gunvalson did not go quietly into the night.

The RHOC Season 14 reunion went off the rails when Gunvalson, who only appeared for a portion of the reunion, became angry over a discussion about Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s sex life. She seemingly felt as though Windham-Burke was her “replacement” on the show and unraveled on set.

“Stop the cameras! This is about my job, my career, and my show that I started 15 years ago!” she yelled at the cast and crew as she suddenly departed the reunion stage (via ET). Adding from her dressing room, “Don’t forget where you came from! They can all go f*** themselves.” And added that she was embarrassed to be associated with the show.

Gunvalson was heard continuing to angrily pop off behind her dressing room door.

She continued to come for Bravo and ‘RHOC’ after the reunion

Later, a fan commented on her exit tweet, blaming Cohen for not having Gunvalson’s back during that final reunion.

Gunvalson then agreed. “No, he didn’t,” she replied. “Very telling to say the least. Shouldn’t have stayed as long as I did.” Gunvalson also took legal action against the network.

Of course, Gunvalson was sad to leave the show. But claims she was told she would be able to stay during the entire reunion. “I was told I was going to stay the whole reunion,” Gunvalson told OK! Magazine. “It was not good.”

“I felt very disrespected and I don’t deserve that,” she added. “I give Bravo my life, all of my life, and I don’t fake my reality. My reality is crazy. On other casts, women have created storylines. I don’t create that. My life is my life, either you want it or you don’t.”

Gunvalson added that producers should have notified her ahead of time about the reunion dynamics and her role. “They lied to me, basically. They lied to me.”

Later, Gunvalson said she regretted becoming so heated. But was the damage done?

