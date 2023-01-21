Vicki Gunvalson Under Fire By Her Own Son Ahead of Her Return to ‘RHOC’

Vicki Gunvalson could possibly be part of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17. The “OG of the OC” was fired in 2020 after season 14, along with Tamra Judge. But now that Judge has been invited back, rumor has it that Vicki will appear to complete the Tres Amigas along with Shannon Beador. However, as rumors swirl about her RHOC return, Vicki has once again come under fire by her own son, Mike Wolfsmith.

Vicki Gunvalson voiced her vaccine skepticism in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

After getting fired from RHOC, Gunvalson was still asked to be part of the season 2 cast of the spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip. Filmed in 2021 — well into the pandemic and after months of various lockdowns and vaccine mandates — the season featured Gunvalson voicing her skepticism of the Covid vaccine.

She got into heated arguments with Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley, who is a vaccine advocate. But made it clear to Page Six that she was not “anti-vax” and didn’t make generalizations about everyone dying from the vaccine like some “insiders” had claimed.

“To clarify, my conversation with Dorinda was specifically about a man I know who didn’t have a history of blood clots and unfortunately passed away from a pulmonary embolism, which happened to occur after he took the second dose of the vaccine,” she said.

“I feel everyone should have the right to make their own decision. Unfortunately, COVID is still a real threat whether you are vaccinated or not, but I never said the Housewives would die from receiving the vaccine.”

Gunvalson chose not to get the vaccine because of underlying health issues.

The ‘RHOC’ star is under fire by her own son

Recently, Gunvalson came under fire by her own son, Michael Wolfsmith, who claimed that she didn’t believe in “democracy, science, and diversity.” He says that he is the only one in the family with progressive political views, implying that his mom, his sister Briana Culberson, and brother-in-law Ryan Culberson were all on the more conservative side of the political aisle.

When a fan commented on Mike’s Instagram, saying, “The only normal one of the family who believes in democracy, science, and diversity,” another person replied, “Wow, you’re [an] extremely obnoxious and rude human.”

That’s when Mike chimed in and agreed with the initial commenter. “Nah, he’s correct, lol,” Mike wrote.

Vicki Gunvalson’s son has called her out on social media before

Gunvalson’s son has made it clear that he has a completely different political opinion from his mother and accuses her of being “anti-vax” because she didn’t get the shot. Even though she explained why she chose not to take it. He occasionally makes jokes about her on social media, including one instance last summer when he got vaccinated.

After posting a photo on Instagram that showed himself getting the poke at CVS while wearing a mask, Mike told a fan that it broke his mom’s heart that he got vaccinated.

When another person commented that Gunvalson was “smart” for her stance, Michael disagreed. He wrote, “No, she has terrible sources of information. ‘Guns, American flags, and invisible sky fairies’ – the All-American Trifecta.”

Real Housewives of Orange County and Ultimate Girls Trip are now playing on Peacock.