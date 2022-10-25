David Beckham Could Have Jumped the Line to See Queen – Victoria Beckham Reveals Why He Didn’t

David Beckham was seen waiting close to 14 hours in line to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II and his wife Victoria Beckham recently revealed he was offered a chance to jump the line.

But he wanted to wait and Victoria shared why.

David Beckham wanted to wait to see the Queen

David wanted to connect with those around him and experience what everyone in the country was enduring with the loss of the Queen, Victoria explained. “They offered him to jump the queue, but for him, it was something that it meant so much to him and he felt so honored to be there and so humbled to be there,” she said on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show.

David Beckham | Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP via Getty Images

She noted how much her husband got out of meeting everyone around him during the lengthy wait. “He thoroughly enjoyed being in that queue, he said he met some amazing people and it was just what he felt that he had to do to show respect,” she added. “And he said it was an incredible, incredible thing to do and something that he’s so glad he did.”

David wanted to wait in line with everyone else to pay his respects

During an appearance on the Today Show, Victoria said David even treated everyone to a snack. “He said he met some really amazing people,” she said. “He was buying them all doughnuts.” Victoria recalled that “He said, ‘I met some great, great people,’ and he’s just so happy he did it.”

David told Reuters that he truly wanted to wait with everyone else. “I think it’s what I always wanted to do, in all honesty,” he said. “I think we’re all here to celebrate Her Majesty, our queen, so I think it’s special to experience something like this together. It’s what I think she would have wanted.”

Dressed in a black suit, David paused at the Queen’s coffin, closed his eyes, and bowed his head.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham post tributes to the Queen on Instagram

David Beckham shared a photo of the Queen’s casket on Instagram. “Our Queen is home… Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational & caring leader,” he captioned the image.

“People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication,” he continued.

Victoria shared her own tribute on Instagram. “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time,” she captioned a photo of the Queen.

RELATED: The World Responds to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II