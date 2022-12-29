Video of When Prince George Terrified Queen Elizabeth With His Mixing Skills Is Going Viral Again

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, and a few months later the royal family gathered for the Firm’s first Christmas without the matriarch. But now a holiday video of the late queen and her great-grandson Prince George a few years back is going viral again.

Here’s the video in which Queen Elizabeth had a terrified reaction to the future king’s baking skills.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 | Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Four generations of royals came together to make Christmas pudding

Back in 2019, the queen along with Prince George, Prince William, and then-Prince Charles gathered at Buckingham Palace for the ‘Together at Christmas’ campaign, an initiative launched by the Royal British Legion to combat social isolation in the Armed Forces.

A post on the the royal family’s Twitter account at the time read: “The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince George prepared special Christmas puddings which will form part of 99 puddings distributed by Poppy Legion across the U.K. and the Commonwealth as the charity marks its 99th year in 2020.

“The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive get togethers across the charity’s network of outreach centres.”

The queen’s horrified reaction when George really starts mixing the batter

The video that goes viral just about every year around Christmas shows the quartet making festive pudding before George gets special attention as his father and grandfather add some more batter to his bowl. And that’s when the then 6-year-old really goes to town and starts smashing the mixture which the queen quickly moves away from.

The side-splitting clip of the queen looking like she wanted run away from George and his bowl delighted many royal fans who commented on her reaction.

Royal fans couldn’t get enough of the video and Charles’ reaction too

The video has garnered thousands of comments as fans shared their thoughts on not just the queen’s hilarious reaction but also Charles’.

One person commented: “It’s so cute that the queen was trying to leave and pushing Charles along at the same time when the little prince was smashing the pudding. Like ‘I’m not getting pudding on my light blue dress.'”

“So cute how Prince George was determined to massacre that pudding under the horrified eye of the queen,” another wrote.

A third person said: “The queen was like ‘Charles, let’s get out of here before George goes crazy.'”

A fourth person commented on Charles’ reaction to George’s antics pointing out that “Charles was smiling at him before he really started hammering the pudding, it was so nice to see him laugh you could see the love in his eyes for his grandson.”

And another added: “Hilarious when little George started smashing the pudding and the queen nudging the amused Prince Charles as if to say ‘let’s leave’ … I loved Charles laughing at George.”