See the videos that have some royal fans are up arms as the Duchess of Sussex is seen breaking the protocol of Queen Elizabeth II always being first.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties, the duchess revealed that she did not have an easy time adjusting to royal life and learning the many protocols that go with being a member of Britain’s most famous family.

In 2021, during her first primetime interview after she and Harry left the U.K., Meghan told former talk show host Oprah Winfrey that she was not even offered any type of guidance from anyone in her husband’s family. Now a video has resurfaced and divided fans about how much she really knew and didn’t know as the duchess is seen making a big royal blunder during an outing with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan’s claim about not being offered help countered by Queen Elizabeth’s friend

Meghan’s claim to Oprah about not receiving any help with the royal rules when she married into the family has since been countered.

Gyles Brandreth is an English broadcaster, former politician, and friend of the late queen and Prince Philip. In his book titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, he wrote that the late monarch suggested Sophie (formerly the Countess of Wessex) could act as a mentor to Meghan and show her “the ropes.”

According to an extract from his book published in the Daily Mail: “The queen (who, of course, had seen it all before) understood that Harry’s girl might find adjusting to royal life ‘challenging to begin with’ (as she put it). ‘It is very jolty, but you soon get used to it’ — that was Her Majesty’s experience going back many years. To help Meghan, the queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie, would be an ideal mentor. ‘Sophie can help show you the ropes,’ said the queen.”

Brandreth added that despite the offer “Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie’s help. She had Harry.”

Video shows Meghan going ahead of Queen Elizabeth

Having Harry though didn’t help Meghan during an engagement with the queen in which he was not present.

Less than a month after the Sussexes’ royal wedding, Meghan had her first joint engagement with the monarch on June 14, 2018. One video that was widely shared that day showed the duchess getting into a car before the queen. Some fans were outraged by that commenting: “Who barges in front of the most famous and dearly loved queen? She’s no respect. Shame shame shame,” and “I think that anyone with any grain of common sense would realize that the queen is ALWAYS ahead of anybody else. Where were Meghan’s powers of observation?”

However, in that video, Meghan was seen saying something to the queen before she got in ahead of her. According to the Daily Mail, she asked Harry’s grandmother: “What is your preference?” to which the queen replied, “You go first.”

Another clip from that day though uploaded to TikTok highlights the protocols Meghan missed or ignored while she was a working royal. It begins with the former Suits star during that same engagement walking in front of Queen Elizabeth as they greeted well-wishers in a moment that stunned many viewers.

That clip has over 1 million views, more than 26,000 likes, and garnered dozens of comments from people convinced that the duchess went ahead of the monarch during that walkabout even though she knew she wasn’t supposed to.

“She was trouble from the start … everyone knows that you don’t walk in front of the queen,” one person wrote.

“Definitely knew what she was doing and the queen knew it,” added another.

A third person chimed in: “She knew exactly what she was doing … look at me! me! me!”

And a fourth posted: “Queen or not just out of respect for her elder she should have walked behind her. Clearly no respect for anyone.”