A video from the day the Sussexes said "I do" is making the rounds and people can't stop taking about Harry's cousin Zara's facial expressions.

Millions of royal fans around the world watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say “I do” at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018. There were so many memorable moments from that day including then-Prince Charles walking his son’s bride down the aisle.

The future king stepped in to do so when Meghan’s own father did not attend the wedding. Now, a video after that moment shows reactions from other royals inside the church and people can’t stop talking about how Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall looked during the ceremony.

Meghan Markle walks up the aisle with then-Prince Charles in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle | Dominic Lipinski/ – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Clip shows several royals including Zara after Charles walked Meghan down the aisle

The video, uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 16, begins with Charles walking Meghan to the altar and she is all smiles. But then it cuts to some other members of the royal family showing all kinds of emotions from looking uncomfortable to disengaged. The 58-second clip has been viewed well over 500,000 times, has more than 110,000 likes, and garnered hundreds of comments. Most of the commenters debated what certain royals could have been thinking.

“Queen was on to her trouble from day one,” one user wrote referring to the look on the late monarch‘s face. Several others agreed writing: “The queen knew.”

“[Harry] looks so uncomfortable,” another user said while a third opined: “No one looks happy for them.”

Many of the commenters also talked about the odd look on Zara’s face during the service writing, “Zara’s face spoke a thousand words” and “Zara’s face told everything.”

The latest video isn’t the first highlighting the royals’ body language during Harry and Meghan’s wedding to go viral. A similar video posted on YouTube a year earlier has over 18,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments, many of which also focus on Zara’s facial expressions and the way she was sitting in the pew.

The earlier video titled “Harry’s wedding to Meghan was so odd” with the text “When everyone knows,” shows the family’s reactions with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s song “Carol of the Bells” playing over it to add drama.

“Zara’s face said what everyone else was thinking at the time!” one user said.

“Zara’s face is the best. It’s like she was given insight into the future and couldn’t believe what all had been revealed to her,” a second person remarked.

And another posted: “Zara was the best … how to say WTAF without saying a word.”

Reason for Zara’s unusual body language

While Zara’s body language and expressions appeared strange to those watching, an expert in that area offered a simple explanation for why Princess Anne’s daughter was squirming in her seat and visibly uncomfortable during the ceremony.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Zara was very pregnant and, despite arriving laughing happily with her husband Mike, her discomfort at being wedged into a narrow pew became obvious,” body language and behavioral expert Judi James told Express. “Her arms splayed out and she changed position several times while smiling across at her cousins.”

One month after Meghan and Harry’s nuptials, Zara and Mike welcomed a daughter named Lena. She was the couple’s second child as their first, Mia, was born in 2014. On March 21, 2021, the Tindalls welcomed another addition to their family with their son Lucas.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.