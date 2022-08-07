‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Walks Back Her Controversial Comments About Turning Point USA: ‘My Bad. I’m Sorry.’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg apologized for her on-air remarks about Turning Point USA after ABC received a cease-and-desist letter claiming defamation. What did The Color Purple actor say about the conservative organization that got a strong response from them, and how did they feel about her apology? Read on to find out.

Whoopi Goldberg called Turning Point USA ‘complicit’ in a Neo-Nazi takeover at their event

As reported by Newsweek, Neo-Nazi demonstrators showed up at the 2022 Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida. According to a report from ABC Action News, the group was waving flags marked with swastikas and shouting racial slurs.

After that event, Goldberg commented on The View about the conservative organization’s attitude toward the protestors, correlating the two groups. “You let them in and you knew what they were, so you are complicit,” she said. She later added that her “point was more metaphorical.”

Turning Point didn’t let the comment slide, issuing a cease-and-desist letter to ABC. First, The View co-host Sara Haines apologized to the organization on the show while sharing some points they wanted to make.

“We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA,” she clarified (per Newsweek).

Whoopi Goldberg apologized to Turning Point USA

Goldberg eventually gave a personal apology to the group on the show, saying she made “assumptions” about the organization’s relationship with Neo-Nazi protestors. The Oscar-winning Ghost actor didn’t follow the golden rule of doing unto others as she would have them do unto her, and she confessed it left her in the wrong.

“In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protestors outside. And I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me, and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did,” she explained.

“So my bad,” Goldberg offered in conclusion. “I’m sorry.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean those in charge at Turning Point found her apology acceptable. And they had something to say about it.

Turning Point USA called Whoopi Goldberg out before her apology on ‘The View’

In the wake of Goldberg’s comments, Turning Point USA noticed she remained silent, even after Haines apologized. Per Newsweek, they took to Twitter and wrote, “Whoopi remained silent and has not retracted her comments that TPUSA ‘metaphorically’ embraced ‘Nazis.'”

They also said, “In 2017, Whoopi said that a fake news story put her life in danger. This is the same person that has yet to apologize for smearing 5,000 students as Nazi sympathizers.”

Clearly, they weren’t keen to forgive and forget. So, Goldberg, who recently made controversial comments about the Holocaust, seemingly had to say something herself. But the organization indicated they were reluctant to forgive her.

Turning Point asked Twitter if they should accept her apology and continue using a “SueTheView” hashtag. So, it seems like the issue between the show and the organization could remain alive for the immediate future.

