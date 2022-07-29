Vince Gill Cancels Several Shows After Wife Amy Grant Is Hospitalized

Country music star Vince Gill has canceled a few performances due to his wife Amy Grant‘s hospitalization. Keep reading to learn what happened to Grant and which of Gill’s shows were called off without plans for rescheduling. Plus, get a rundown of the musical couple’s romance, which involved a love song written while they were both married to others, and find out what they’ve been up to lately.

Vince Gill canceled shows because Amy Grant was in an accident

Gill canceled three of his shows for the weekend after a bicycle accident injured Grant on Wednesday, July 28. She reportedly fell while on a ride in Nashville, Tennessee, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. There, doctors treated her for minor injuries and listed her in stable condition.

Grant reportedly wore a helmet on her ride, which likely prevented worse injury. She was expected to go home from the hospital on Thursday.

After the accident, Gill canceled shows between July 28 and 30, 2022. Billboard reported a representative for the singer-songwriter said he has no immediate plans to reschedule those shows. He is expected to return to his tour on August 4th.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s romance rundown

Grant was married to her first husband when she wrote and sang “Cry a River,” a song about unattainable love. According to ABC News, she confessed it was about “a moment when you connect with somebody and all the pistons fire, and then you go, ‘Gosh the path of my life does not go down that road.'”

Some listeners suspected that Gill inspired the song. Like Gill’s friend Reba McEntire once was, tabloids accused the two of having an extra-marital affair. The singers denied the salacious stories were true, but Grant later confessed that “Cry a River” was about Gill.

Gill’s marriage ended first, and Grant said she had a crisis of faith while coming to terms with what her heart needed. She separated from her first husband, despite having a lifelong goal to remain married. They divorced in 1999.

Gill and Grant knew each other for a decade when they married in 2000. “I got lost on this road and I just took what I thought was an arbitrary turn and I found the place that I belonged,” Grant said. “I mean, that’s the really beautiful part of life.”

Vince Gill and Amy Grant are both still performing

As mentioned, Gill is performing live again after touring stopped for the pandemic in 2020. Grant is also touring, and the couple will host a residency called “Christmas at the Ryman” together in Nashville in December. It’s a holiday tradition for them.

Grant is probably most widely known for the early ’90s pop hit “Baby Baby” but now focuses on making contemporary Christian music. And she’s one of the Kennedy Center’s five honorees for 2022, an honor she will receive in December.

