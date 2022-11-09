Vinny Guadagnino Calls Himself the ‘People’s Champ’ After ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Elimination

After his elimination from Dancing with the Stars Season 31, Vinny Guadagnino took to Instagram to reflect on his experience. Find out what the Jersey Shore celebrity had to say about making it to the quarter-finals of DWTS, plus what his Jersey Shore family and fans have to say about his time on the Disney+ competition series.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination: this week Vinny Guadagnino was sent home

In Monday’s 90s Night double elimination, Vinny and The D’Amelio Show star Heidi D’Amelio were eliminated from the season 31 competition. Heidi was the first to go, leaving Vinny and actor/model Trevor Donovan in the bottom two. All four judges unanimously decided to save Trevor and his partner Emma Slater, eliminating Vinny and Koko Iwasaki from their chance at the Mirrorball Trophy.

Vinny Guadagnino thanks Koko Iwasaki and the fans who voted for him

In an Instagram caption on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Jersey Shore star reflected on his Dancing with the Stars experience. “My @dancingwiththestars journey has come to an end and what a ride it was,” he wrote.

“I had never learned a real dance step in my life, and this amazing teacher and human @koko_iwasaki taught me complex ballroom dances (sometimes two dances) in five days for me to perform live in front of millions of people up until the quarter-finals. I had to keep reminding myself that the only failure in life is not to try. We kept fighting until the end and never let anyone’s comments stop us.” Vinny Guadagnino, Instagram

Vinny called his pro dance partner a “beast” and admitted he can’t wait to see what she does next in the dance world. He also thanked all of the Jersey Shore fans who voted for him week after week. “And to everyone who recognized my journey and voted for me, I can’t thank you enough,” he said. “I’ve never felt the love from the audience like I have recently. Seeing you all text my name every week and your reactions and roars when I made it through was an incredible feeling.”

Vinny signed off with love. He concluded his caption with hashtags for DWTS, “The Peoples Champ,” “Vinny and Ko” and “Team Underdogs.”

‘Jersey Shore’ cast and fans celebrate Vinny’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ experience after his elimination

“Super proud of you,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino commented. “You did an incredible job,” added Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “So proud of you two.” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who previously competed on DWTS, said: “You crushed it Vin!!! You made us all proud!”

Vinny’s former competitor Selma Blair also commented on his post. “Congratulations on having and amazing season,” she said. “We love you so much.” In another comment, she quipped: Now we have more time for our wedding plans!”

What a night. Thank you! And big props to Vinny. Jersey should be very proud of their champ. He represented! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/izteZam8uP — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 8, 2022

Vinny’s fans took to Reddit to discuss his Instagram post, many of them celebrating the reality TV star’s journey. “We are so proud of you Vinny for always stepping out of your shell,” one Redditor wrote. “He’s come a long way from having to leave Jersey Shore because of his anxiety to the massive crowds to performing for millions! You can do anything you put your mind to, guys.”

“I definitely enjoyed watching him and seeing his personality come out,” said another Redditor. “You could tell he was having a lot of fun. Watching his rehearsal videos made me a bit sad because I feel like he did way better in rehearsals and it’s like where was that on the dance floor. But I get his anxiety and being in front of a room full of people would get in your head. Glad he had this experience and we got to witness it.”

See who wins the Mirrorball Trophy this season.