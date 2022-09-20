Vinny Guadagnino Says the ‘Judges Were a Little Harsh’ in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Week 1

The Dancing with the Stars judges were critical of Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino‘s first performance of season 31. Despite his proficiency in fist-pumping, Vinny was in a whole new world performing salsa during the premiere and all four of the judges took notice. Find out what the reality star and his partner Koko Iwasaki, a first-time pro on DWTS, have to say about the judges’ scores in week 1.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2022 judges gave Vinny Guadagnino low scores, but they weren’t the lowest

Vinny chose his favorite party song by Bad Bunny “Ití Me Preguntó” to perform a salsa to during the DWTS premiere. Despite Vinny being all smiles during his dance, the judges were disappointed with his performance.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli awarded Vinny fours for his first dance. Derek Hough, the fourth judge in this season of Dancing with the Stars, gave Vinny a five and mentioned the room he has to improve.

Surprisingly, Vinny and Koko were not the lowest scoring couple of the night with a 19. Jason Lewis and his partner Peta Murgatroyd scored an 18. Carrie Ann and Bruno awarded them fives, while Len and Derek gave them fours.

Here’s how the rest of the DWTS Season 31 contestants stacked up in week 1:

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: 32

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: 29

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: 28

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: 28

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: 28

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: 27

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: 26

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: 23

Heidi D’Amerlio and Artem Chigvintsev: 24

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: 21

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel: 21

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: 20

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: 20

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov: 20

Vinny Guadagnino promises to ‘bring it’ in week 2 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

Shortly after the first episode of Dancing with the Stars ended, Vinny and Koko addressed fans on his Instagram Stories. “All right guys,” Vinny started. “Lowest score.”

He continued: “The judges were a little harsh on me. It wasn’t the most perfect dance; it wasn’t my best one. But thank you so much for voting for us — we’re still here. We’re going to bring it next week.”

“Absolutely,” Koko added. Vinny called the experience “a journey” and reminded his followers he’s “not a professional dancer.” Still, he and Koko live to see another week of competition. Vinny’s Jersey Shore fans and followers called, texted, and voted online for the MTV superstar.

“We did our thing,” he concluded. “You’re the reason why we’re doing this.”

Jason Lewis was eliminated in week 1

Despite Guadagnino’s low score, fan votes kept him and his DWTS pro partner in the competition. Actor Jason Lewis and his partner Peta were sent home after their performance to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky.

Watch week 2 of Dancing with the Stars exclusively on Disney+.

