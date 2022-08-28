Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore

Queen Bey is in her Renaissance era. Even before debuting the 2022 album, Beyoncé rarely gave interviews, and now, fans think they know why. Here’s what the Bey Hive says about a viral, vintage, cringe-worthy interview with Tyra Banks.

Tyra Banks interviewed Beyoncé — and it went viral on social media years later

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and Jay-Z at a basketball game

She’s a Grammy Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, activist, and actor. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is the artist behind Renaissance, released in 2022 in conjunction with the single “Break My Soul.” As one of music’s biggest stars, Beyoncé rarely does interviews and seldom captions her posts on social media.

Several years ago, Queen Bey appeared as a guest on Tyra Banks’ show. A video clip recently surfaced that may contribute to Beyoncé’s elusive interviews. In it, the host asked if fans were ready for a “different” interview with Beyoncé. This included plenty of puns and different ways of saying Beyoncé’s name.

“Buy-oncé, when was the last time you bought something in a store?”

“Brie-yoncé, what’s your favorite type of cheese?”

“Gray-oncé, when you get older, are you going to dye your hair?”

Beyoncé fans react to her ‘cringe’ Tyra Banks interview

Sometimes the artist answered with a laugh. Other times she seemed unamused. Banks also asked questions using Beyoncé’s alter-ego, Sasha Fierce, saying, “Washa Fierce, do you sing in the shower?”

“Josh-a Fierce, which ‘Josh’ do you think is sexier,” Banks asked as pictures of Josh Brolin and Josh Lucas appeared onscreen. The host even asked questions with “ahoy,” because Beyoncé loves to take vacations on boats. Some fans (and celebrities) reacted to the video clip, including Nope actor Keke Palmer.

“They tearing it up in the comments,” Palmer tweeted. “It’s all the ‘oncé’s’ for me lol.”

“This is so cringe, and I can’t even imagine what Beyoncé was thinking,” one Reddit user wrote. “I’m sure Beyoncé told her management team to never book her on these cheap talk shows ever again.”

“This is why Bey don’t do interviews anymore,” another Reddit user added. Of course, Beyoncé has not responded to this now-viral video clip.

Why Does Beyoncé Not Do Interviews Anymore?

Of course, Beyoncé has not revealed the official reason why she skips most interviews. In 2020, Beyoncé officially announced that she’s “slowing down” after a whirlwind experience creating Black Is King, rehearsing for Coachella, and releasing HOMECOMING: A Film by Beyoncé on Netflix.

“[I’ve] absolutely changed [this year]. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” Beyoncé said, according to W Magazine. “I have learned that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.”

