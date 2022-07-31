Viral Security Guard Guard Caught on Camera Crying at Kendrick Lamar Concert Explains What Made Him so Emotional

Kendrick Lamar has thousands of fans — one of which was a security guard at his concert. Here’s what this staff member said about his viral crying moment during Lamar’s song “Love.”

Kendrick Lamar embarked on The Big Steppers Tour in 2022

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Lamar is the artist behind “N95,” “HUMBLE,” “DNA,” and “Die Hard.” He’s one of the masterminds behind Black Panther The Album: Music From and Inspired By and its song, “All the Stars.”

In 2022, the artist embarked on his The Big Steppers Tour, making stops across North America. There have even been viral moments of Lamar performing live in the past. That includes one clip of a security guard crying during “Love.”

One viral video featured a security guard crying during Kendrick Lamar’s performance

Lamar’s music even impacted one person working at his concert. In a video posted to TikTok, one employee facing the audience wiped away tears while the artist performed “Love.”

This viral video earned over 3 million likes, with thousands of comments mentioning how the song impacted the security guard. It even caught the attention of Devyn Sanford ⁠— the man featured in the TikTok clip.

“That’s me in the post y’all… this song means EVERYTHING to me, and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this,” the staff member commented on the TikTok video.

“I had no idea that the moment had been captured until after the concert, and then I woke up the next day, and it was everywhere, so I’m still kind of like, taking it all in right now,” he said according to FOX 26 Houston.

“The song is called ‘Love’ [and] it brought me back to 2017 when the song first came out. I was kind of going through a tumultuous time in my life at that point,” Sanford added. “The words, the crowd around me — everyone was screaming and reaching for Kendrick and crying. I kind of just absorbed everybody’s emotions, and I was trying my best to hold it together, but I just kind of cracked.”

Sanford said that Lamar’s team later contacted him, offering him free merchandise and a chance to meet the “Humble” artist. Sanford explained that he would thank Lamar for the “energy and effort” he puts into his artistry.

Kendrick Lamar responded to the video — ‘shoutout to him’

Even Lamar saw the viral video posted on TikTok, responding to the clip during an interview with 12-year-old Jazzy of Jazzy’s WorldTV.

“It’s really just about the feeling of it. At the end of the day, past all the politics, past all the numbers, it’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel,” Lamar said. “So to see that , and shoutout to him by the way, cause I see him, bro. I was like, ‘Man, I wonder what he’s going through.’”

Music by Lamar is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Did the NFL Censor Kendrick Lamar’s Lyrics About Police Brutality During the Super Bowl Halftime Show?