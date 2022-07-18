‘Virgin River’: Jack Could Bail on Mel and Their Unborn Baby

Season 4 of Netflix’s Virgin River is set to debut soon and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) has revealed her pregnancy to her boyfriend, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and since the baby’s paternity is up in the air, things are bound to get complicated.

Now, fans are concerned that the trailer is suggesting Jack will abandon Mel and the baby.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Mel revealed her pregnancy in the ‘Virgin River’ Season 3 finale

In the season 3 finale of Virgin River, Mel stunned Jack by revealing her pregnancy. She and Jack had an intense breakup prompting Mel to visit her hometown of LA. Reflecting on her life, Mel decided to pursue motherhood on her own.

While in LA, she visited the fertility clinic, which housed embryos she’d created with her late husband Mark (Daniel Gillies), and went through a round of IVF. “It kind of makes sense to me that she decides to go through with it because she doesn’t believe that Jack’s gonna ever come back to her,” Breckenridge told E! News via Hello!“

However, Mel and Jack got back together shortly thereafter, complicating everything.

Jack could bail on Mel and their baby on ‘Virgin River’

Following the release of the Virgin River Season 4 trailer, fans are now concerned that with Jack’s dependency on alcohol and the stress from both Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) and Mel’s pregnancy, he could bail on Mel and her unborn baby.

In the trailer, Mel saw asking Jack about a non-invasive paternity test to which he responds, “I can’t do that right now. Because if we find out that Mark’s the father, it could change the way I feel about our baby.”

Later in the trailer, Jack can be seen having some intense discussions with his own father, alter telling Mel, “If I can’t have a relationship with my own father, what kind of a dad am I going to be?”

Now, considering the tense trailer, fans aren’t sure that Mel and Jack’s relationship will survive.

“If it’s not Jack’s baby, Jack and Mel are naturally going to have some tough times ahead,” Breckenridge told E! News via Hello! “It would be immensely difficult. That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he’s gonna stick around, if he’s devoted to Mel, that’s gonna be hard to have a baby that’s her dead husband’s baby. That’s just, like, asking a lot.”

Fans believe the paternity of Mel’s baby is very obvious

Despite Jack’s apprehension, Virgin River fans believe Mel’s baby’s paternity is quite obvious. Fans took to Reddit to discuss the challenges of IVF. As we know, following the loss of their daughter during childbirth, Mel and Mark went through several rounds that were unsuccessful.

IVF is a very strenuous procedure that takes a great deal of time preparation, mentally and physically. Therefore, it seems pretty obvious that Mel got pregnant with Jack.

“[Mel] was in L.A. for three days and had the idea while she was there,” one Redditor explained via Looper. “I think she’s pregnant with Jack’s baby, at least I hope so.”

Hopefully, this will come to light and ease Jack’s apprehension.

