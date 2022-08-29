‘Virgin River’: Lizzie’s Backstory Will Be Explored in Season 5

Virgin River is one of the most beloved shows on Netflix. While much of the series explores the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), the series has also put other relationships at the forefront.

Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) arrived in town unexpectantly to live with her aunt Connie (Nicola Cavendish), immediately garnering the attention of Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey). However, there is so much we still don’t know about the young woman.

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie and Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Will Lizzie and Ricky get back together in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

After some back and forth and some uncertainty, Ricky has left Virgin River to begin basic training for the Marines. Gurnsey has confirmed that his character will not be returning for season 5. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Ricky and Lizzie will get back together, though things could certainly change in the future.

“I do hope they get back together, but on mutual terms where she has forgiven him, and he has learned his lesson — not out of shame or guilt, but out of a genuine understand of her feelings,” Gurnsey told TV Line. “That was Ricky’s whole problem this season. He understood that he messed up, but he would never really take it to heart. That’s what he needs to learn if he wants to get back together with her — he needs to understand her feelings.”

Lizzie’s backstory will be explored in season 5

Lizzie popped up in Virgin River. We know that she was sent to live with her aunt after getting into some trouble back in LA. However, other than that, we don’t know much about her backstory.

Now with Ricky headed to the Marines, the series will have more time to explore the feisty young woman. “I would also love to learn more about her parents and learn more about why she is the way she is,” Dugdale told Express via Hello! Magazine. “Maybe one of them comes to town, maybe she gets to talk about that relationship she has with them more because there’s a reason why she showed up with all this baggage and this chip on her shoulder.”

She added, “I think it would be cool to show the audiences why she is like that, pull back the curtain a bit.”

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be very different from past seasons

There are going to be a lot of changes on Virgin River when season 5 debuts on Netflix. Sue Tenney, the showrunner for the series for the first four seasons, has stepped down. In her place, Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith will be taking the helm of the show. Though Smith has talked about keeping the show’s core themes the same, he also wants to expand the series.

“I think it’s bigger and better than any of the seasons we’ve done yet,” Ben Hollingsworth, who portrays Brady, told TV Line. “We’re doing some really ambitious stuff that you’ve never seen on Virgin River before. There’s a really big episode for Brady that’s gonna be a lot of fun for me to play. I imagine there’s gonna be some friction between Mike and Brady as it seems like Brie and Mike have become closer and closer. I would expect there’s gonna be some sort of reconciliation possibly between Jack and Brady now that he’s exonerated, but you’ll have to wait and see.”

The new season is also set to be more diverse and inclusive. “I’m hoping that in the future, we can bring more conversations to the table,” Breckenridge told Glamour. “In season five, we’re bringing some more LGBTQ+ stories into the show, which I think is absolutely wonderful. I’ve been fighting for diversity on the show since we started, and I think we’ve been slowly moving toward a lot of that. Certainly with our new showrunner and directors. Netflix is really trying to bring more inclusivity into programming.”

