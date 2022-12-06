Volume II of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Will Be Released the Same Day as Kate Middleton’s Christmas Concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t done outshining the royal family just yet.

After Netflix released the trailer for the Sussexes’ docuseries in a move thought to steal the spotlight away from Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) during their U.S. trip, another trailer has dropped with a key date that’s sure to ruffle some royal feathers.

When Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary trailers were released

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the duke and duchess’s docuseries on Dec. 1 while the Prince and Princess of Wales were in the U.S. for the Earthshot Awards.

The one-minute promo trailer features a voice asking: “Why do you want to make this documentary?” A series of black-and-white photos of the couple are then shown before Harry can be heard saying: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” It concludes with Meghan asking: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

On Dec. 5, a second trailer for the series was released.

That clip begins with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a car when Harry says: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, what on earth happened?” He can then be heard explaining that there is a “hierarchy of the family.” The prince goes on to claim that some stories are “leaked” and others are “planted” adding, “It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

Volume II of the docuseries will be released the same day Kate hosts her Christmas concert

The caption for the trailer on Netflix’s Twitter page notes that the docuseries will be released in two parts and some believe that the dates are significant.

Volume I will be available for streaming on Dec. 8, which is exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Then Volume II will be available on Dec. 15, which is the same exact day that the Princess of Wales is hosting her second Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

However, Kate’s Christmas special isn’t set to air on TV until Dec. 24 which means unless Meghan and Harry release something that day, the princess may have the spotlight all to herself.

Anything inaccurate about the princess won’t go unchallenged

The second trailer release comes on the heels of reports that Prince William is done playing nice with the Sussexes and will start refuting any untrue claims they make publicly.

According to Express, palace sources said that inaccurate claims made about Kate or any other royals would likely garner a response from the Palace as they have a team of people who are going to watch the documentary and comb through everything Meghan and Harry utter about the family.

When asked what the response might be if false accusations are made, an insider said: “The prince and princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”