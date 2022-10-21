Wales to Honor Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Next Month for Documentary Series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s foray into buying Wrexham AFC, Welcome to Wrexham, has quickly become a worldwide phenomenon. Earlier this week, the Hollywood duo shared news with fans regarding the documentary series’ Critics Choice nomination. Now, the country of Wales is gearing up to honor Wrexham AFC’s co-chairmen with a special award next month. Learn more about the Welsh honor McElhenney and Reynolds will receive, plus details about the show’s Critics Choice nomination and plans for Welcome to Wrexham Season 2.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds | Oliver Upton/FX

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ nominated for Best Ongoing Documentary

The first season of the FX-produced Hulu series wrapped up in October 2022. On Oct. 17, McElhenney shared news of the show’s Critics Choice nomination for Best Ongoing Documentary.

“Oh wow,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator tweeted. “Thank you to everyone working on @WrexhamFX and to all of you out there watching!!!” Reynolds also tweeted about the nomination, writing: “Congratulations #WelcomeToWrexham team on this Critic’s Choice nomination!”

Welcome to Wrexham is up against 30 for 30, American Masters, Cheer, The Circus, and Unsolved Mysteries. The winners will be announced on Nov. 13. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.

Wales will celebrate Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for the awareness ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ brings to Welsh culture

As The Declan Swans’ Wrexham AFC anthem goes: “Less than a mile from the center of town a famous old stadium crumbling down; no-one’s invested so much as a penny; bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhеnney.” The celebrity duo has become legendary in Wales, helping to bring the football club to second place in the National League at publication.

According to Deadline, the Wrexham AFC co-chairmen will receive a special award from the people of Wales for raising the nation’s profile with the documentary series. In addition to following Wrexham’s journey to promotion, the series showcases Welsh culture and tradition. One episode of Welcome to Wrexham Season 1 focuses entirely on the nation’s history and the Welsh language, which Reynolds and McElhenney do their best to speak eloquently.

Now, Welsh broadcaster S4C, the Welsh government, and the Football Association of Wales will honor McElhenney and Reynolds at the Wales to the World New York Concert next month in Times Square. “S4C is delighted to be recognizing the contribution that Rob and Ryan have made by inspiring a whole generation to celebrate and embrace Wales to the World,” said S4C CEO Sian Doyle. “Their passion for Wrexham, including learning Welsh, one of the oldest living languages in Europe, has shone a light on Welsh football as we head into the World Cup.”

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announce ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2

The day after their Critics Choice nomination, Reynolds and McElhenney shared news with Welcome to Wrexham fans. In addition to the show’s Critics Choice nomination, Welcome to Wrexham will return with season 2.

“We can also confirm that there will be a season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham for our millions of new fans,” Reynolds said in a Twitter post. McElhenney previously teased the return of Welcome to Wrexham on Twitter, writing:. “SEASON 2 will return next year. I have a clause in my contract that stipulates I will not do anything less than 16 seasons of a TV show :)”

There’s no update on when season 2 will be released. Fans can stream all 18 episodes of the first season of Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu and Disney+.

