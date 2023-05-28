Want to Live Like ‘Succession’s’ Kendall Roy? It Will Only Cost You $29 Million!

Succession fans finally have a chance to live like Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy. The luxurious penthouses featured in the critically acclaimed series have captured the attention of viewers, with their opulent designs and breathtaking views of Central Park.

Among these extravagant residences is Kendall’s stunning three-level penthouse, perched atop the highest building north of 72nd Street. The only problem is that the house will cost you a cool $29 million.

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy | Graeme Hunter/HBO

Kendall Roy’s ‘Succession’ home is up for sale – for the low price of $29 million

The popular HBO show Succession portrays the tumultuous lives of the Roy family, who own a massive media and entertainment empire called Waystar Royco. The show has won many awards over the years, including Strong’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Most of the scenes in Succession are shot in New York. The wealthy Roy family resides in lavish penthouses situated on both sides of Central Park. This includes Kendall’s magnificent three-story penthouse, located at the pinnacle of the tallest tower north of 72nd Street.

The current owners of the five-bedroom estate have officially listed it for a whopping $29 million. So if you want to live like Kendall you’ll have to pony up big time.

But if you do buy Kendall’s lavish estate, you will be in good company. Several high-profile celebrities live nearby, including Woody Allen, Katie Couric, and Bette Midler.

An inside look at Kendall Roy’s lavish Central Park home

Kendall’s residence overlooks Central Park, showcasing a refined yet minimalist modern style with bright walls, extensive use of glass, and gold accents. A grand spiral staircase links the three levels, boasting an impressive 13-foot ceiling height.

An exclusive glass elevator, providing Central Park views, serves as another navigation method within the stunning space. The home extends an additional 3,500 square feet of outdoor areas. This includes an exceptional rooftop terrace equipped with a gas fireplace, outdoor furniture, and breathtaking city and park panoramas, plus several smaller terraces.

The main suite presents a private loggia terrace, a gas hearth, and a plush bathroom with a rain shower. Not to mention it has warmed tile floors, and marble surfaces, complemented by a roomy dressing area.

Although the estate is out of the price range for many Succession fans, it’s not the first house from the show to go on the market.

These other ‘Succession’ estates have also hit the market in recent years

Several estates featured on Succession have gone on sale over the years. This includes the home of Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Kendall’s younger bro.

Occupying the topmost levels of 200 Amsterdam Avenue, the two-level property is situated on the Upper West Side. The price tag for the penthouse is $38 million, just a little higher than Kendall’s place.

Other lavish homes from the popular show include the apartment of Kendall’s former wife, Rava (Natalie Gold). Back in 2021, the place was put on the market for $23 million.

The highest-priced estate is easily the Hamptons complex, shown in season 3 of Succession. This was Josh Aaronson’s (Adrien Brody) home and was sold in the real world for $45 million two years ago.

The Roy family’s net worth has never been pinned down on the show. But considering the value of their lavish estates, it’s easily in the billions.

The series finale of Succession airs Sunday, May 28, on HBO.