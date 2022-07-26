Warren Beatty Once Said He Didn’t Know If Carly Simon Wrote ‘You’re So Vain’ About Him

The iconic pop song “You’re So Vain” details the tribulations of a woman who fell in love with someone who thought very highly of themselves. The song was nominated for three Grammys. But its success primarily lies in its mystery. Since “You’re So Vain” debuted, rumors flew about the identity of its focal man. Carly Simon had dated quite a few celebrities by the time the song was released in 1972, so there was no end to the speculation until the artist herself called out Warren Beatty in 2015.

‘You’re So Vain’ is a classic 1970s song

When it comes to songs that empower women who have walked away from relationships, “You’re So Vain” is often at the top of the list. The song itself is about Simon’s experience with men who were so full of themselves that even though the lyrics described a bad relationship, they would be so vain that they would think the song was about them.

For years, it was rumored that Mick Jagger was the song’s subject. But Jagger actually played a different role in its creation. Simon was in the middle of working on the song when Jagger joined her in the studio. Although he isn’t credited for his work, the final version features Jagger on background vocals, which may have initially led to the rumors that it was about him.

The song hasn’t just created a great mystery. It has also inspired many other singer-songwriters, such as Taylor Swift, to find inspiration in writing about their romantic relationships, unlocking personal secrets in a poetic way.

Carly Simon confirmed one verse was about Warren Beatty

It took decades for Simon to reveal who the song is truly about. But she only gave fans a partial answer. When discussing the subject of “You’re So Vain,” Simon admitted it isn’t just about one man. But she confirmed the second verse is indeed about Beatty. However, as People shares, that’s not the whole story. “Warren thinks the whole thing is about him!” Simon explained.

Apparently, the legendary actor didn’t wish to weigh in on this. When he was a guest on the Graham Norton Show in 2017, he refused to reiterate her confirmation. “I don’t know,” he told the host regarding his part in the whole thing, conveying that only Simon could know who the song was actually about.

Beatty wasn’t the only celebrity rumored to be the subject of the song

Simon has had several relationships with celebrities, including her decade-long marriage to singer-songwriter James Taylor. Although Simon officially revealed which part of “You’re So Vain” is about Beatty, she chose not to discuss the other men she references in the other verses of the song. In fact, she wasn’t sure that she wanted to reveal that the song references more than one man.

This leaves more speculation for her fans. Some have floated names like Jack Nicholson and Cat Stevens. However, Simon said she might never reveal who the men are. But would she tell the men themselves? “Probably, if we were sitting over at dinner and I said: ‘remember that time you walked into the party and … ” she says, quoting the song.

