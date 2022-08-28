How to Watch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Cable or for Free Online

It’s that time of year again for the MTV VMAs. The award show has brought us so many big moments in the past including Britney Spears singing with a snake dropped around her neck, Beyoncé announcing she was pregnant without saying a word, Kanye West not letting Taylor Swift finish, and Madonna’s infamous liplock with Spears and Christina Aguilera.

This year the big show could bring us more unforgettable moments so you don’t want to miss it. Here’s what time the 2022 VMAs are happening and how you can catch all the action even if you don’t have cable.

When are where are this year’s VMAs taking place?

The 38th MTV Video Music Awards are taking place on Aug. 28, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which is the same venue where the show was held in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music for Paramount+. He added that the ceremony in Newark three years ago was “undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

Who’s hosting and performing at this year’s VMAs?

Some of the biggest names in music will take the stage including BLACKPINK, Lizzo, J Balvin, Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Kane Brown. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform as well. The group will be presented with the Global Icon Award to celebrate their nearly four decades in music and their impact on alternative rock.

As for who the hosts will be, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow will be sharing hosting duties this year. Harlow is nominated and will also be performing while Minaj is receiving a huge honor as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki,'” Gillmer said in a press release.

Previous recipients of that award include Elton John, Madonna, David Bowie, and Jennifer Lopez.

How to watch the live show

The VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast in more than 170 countries. The show will be carried on MTV and MTV2 as well as ViacomCBS networks like VH1, Comedy Central, and the CW.

If you don’t have cable, no problem. You can still catch all the action online on the MTV website and MTV app or stream it on Paramount+, Hulu (Live), and YouTube TV.

There will be a VMA pre-show that gets underway at 6:15 p.m. which will be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney. Fans who do not have cable can check that out on MTV’s Twitter page.

