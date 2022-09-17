Watch Avril Lavigne Perform Shania Twain’s ‘No One Needs to Know’ at 2022 ACM Honors

Avril Lavigne went back to her country roots with her ACM Honors cover. The “Complicated” singer performed “No One Needs to Know” by Shania Twain, resulting in praise from fans on social media.

Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM

Lavigne is known for songs like “Complicated,” “Girlfriend,” and “Sk8er Boi,” earning recognition in the early 2000s. The artist released “Bois Lie” in 2022 with Machine Gun Kelly.

Aside from her pop-punk hits, Lavigne has links to the country music scene. That includes her friendship with the country legend Twain. The “Girlfriend” artist appeared at the ACM Honors to speak on Twain’s legacy and impact on the industry.

Avril Lavigne performed ‘No One Needs to Know’ by Shania Twain

Twain received several Grammy Awards and international recognition. In 2022, the singer was awarded the ACM Poet’s Award. Lavigne presented the ACM honor to Twain, beginning by saying the award is given to someone who had a “huge impact” on country music.

“Shania Twain redefined what a female artist could be,” she continued. “She showed there were no limits to songwriting, talent, or vision — and look what happened. Global domination. For every artist who’s come after her, she’s the inspiration to work harder and keep pushing the boundaries.”

Lavigne then performed Twain’s original, “No One Needs to Know.” A few hours later, the video clip went viral on social media, with one TikTok video earning thousands of views and likes.

“I saw the entire show live,” one YouTube comment stated. “If you impressed Shania with a cover like this, then you’ve nailed it. Avril and Shania have been good friends for a while now. I hope the rumors of Avril going country in the not too distant future are true. Her and Shania should do a duet!”

“Agreed with all the comments, and Shania saying Avril could very easily bring out an incredible country album and crush it. Well done Avril,” another YouTuber wrote. The Twain version of “No One Needs to Know,” released in 1995, has over 30 million Spotify plays.

How does Avril Lavigne know Shania Twain?

Before releasing songs like “Complicated,” “Girlfriend,” and “Sk8er Boi,” Lavigne actually met and sang with Twain.

“I met Shania Twain when I was 14,” Lavigne said during an interview with Alt Press. “This is before I had a record deal or anything. I won a f***ing contest at a local radio station to sing onstage with her. I got to sing onstage with her at this sold-out arena in Ottawa, in Canada.”

“She gave me an opportunity to get up on stage as a young kid, and that definitely helped me in my career,” she added. “And she’s someone I’ve stayed in touch with. I did an interview with her the other day. She’s so epic — like her songwriting, writing from a woman’s perspective about things we go through.”

