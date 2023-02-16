Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Filming of Carrie Underwood’s ‘Hate My Heart’ Music Video

Carrie Underwood released a music video for her song “Hate My Heart” in November 2022. The song was released on Underwood’s 2022 album Denim & Rhinestones. On Feb. 14, Underwood shared a special surprise for fans and released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of the “Hate My Heart” music video.

Carrie Underwood | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

Carrie Underwood shared a behind-the-scenes video for ‘Hate My Heart’

As a special surprise for fans, Underwood released a video that shows the making of the “Hate My Heart” music video. For fans curious about how a music video is made, the video shows how meticulous it can be to get everything right for a short music video.

At the start of the video, Underwood shows fans around the set.

“Hey, it’s Carrie Underwood,” she says. “Welcome to the set of my new music video ‘Hate My Heart.'”

The video then shows a montage of scenes from the music video being filmed while Shaun Silva directs. A great deal of focus shows Underwood filming scenes from the music video where she works out and then sends text messages by speaking into her watch.

The latter part of the video shows Underwood filming with body doubles during the music video’s concert scene.

“In the video, it’s like a normal person going out to a club, and somehow she manages to muster up enough courage to crowd surf and then end up onstage,” Underwood explains. “And she goes back. Which means I have to crowd-surf. Which I haven’t done since I was 17.”

The behind-the-scenes featurette of the “Hate My Heart” music video can be viewed below.

Carrie Underwood stars in the ‘Hate My Heart’ music video

The music video shows different women including Underwood trying to move past a breakup, and Underwood stars in the music video in two different roles.

At the start of the music video, Underwood and other women slam doors into the faces of presumed ex-partners. The women then text each other how “done” they are. In another scene, Underwood’s doppelganger appears onstage.

There are scenes of the doppelganger performing while other scenes show the women grieving their breakups. The women eat ice cream, work out, and buy clothes online to try and feel better.

When Underwood suggests that they have a night out, they end up at the same club where Underwood’s doppelganger is performing. It turns out that members of the doppelganger’s band are all doppelgangers of Underwood’s friends.

While the band performs “Hate My Heart,” Underwood crowd surfs until she is on stage. Once on stage, she performs “Hate My Heart” with her doppelganger.

At the end of the music video, Underwood and her friends leave and discuss how they could play instruments and perform like the band they saw.

What is ‘Hate My Heart’ about?

Even though Underwood is happily married to her husband Mike Fisher, “Hate My Heart” is a breakup anthem.

In the song, Underwood sings of how difficult it can be to move on from a breakup. However, the song is an upbeat country song with a rock edge.

“I hate my heart right now/ Underneath the covers in the dark right now/ Wishin’ I was sittin’ in a bar right now/ Two drinks in/ Makin’ me a last call friend/ I want my feel-good back/ Instead of feelin’ bad that I can’t get past/ The fact that I can’t love nobody else/ I would if I could, but I don’t know how/ I hate my heart right now/ Yeah, I hate my heart right now,” Underwood sings.