Where to Watch the Emmy Award-Winning Apple TV+ Series ‘Severance’

Apple TV+‘s Severance is a psychological thriller series starring Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and Tramell Tillman. It follows the employees of a mysterious technology company — Lumon. Find out where to stream the first season of Severance, which received several nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

‘Severance’ is already among the 2022 Emmy winners

The Apple TV+ series received 14 nominations total and already won two Emmys this year for Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score).

Congratulations to Oliver Latta and Teddy Blanks on their Emmy win for main title design #Severance #Emmys pic.twitter.com/l0w4bDF55t — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) September 5, 2022

Severance is also up for the following categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series – 2022

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Adam Scott for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

John Turturro and Christopher Walken for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Tune in to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what other categories Severance wins.

Stream ‘Severance’ on Apple TV+

So far, there is only one season of Severance. It is available exclusively on Apple TV+, which means you have to have a subscription. For reference, here’s the episode guide to the first season:

“Good News About Hell” “Half Loop” “In Perpetuity” “The You You Are” “The Grim Barbarity Of Optics and Design” “Hide and Seek” “Defiant Jazz” “What’s For Dinner?” “The We We Are”

Season 2 of Severance has been confirmed. Very little is known about the future of the Apple TV+ series, but Stiller had this to say in August 2022: “I think that the biggest thing is how to maintain all those things in terms of the feeling of the show, while at the same time expanding the world since the end of the last episode,” he told Variety.

“We’ve brought Mark and Irving and Helly to the surface, and I think those are storylines that people are going to be interested in. So, it’s going to be figuring out that balance. We’re writing and prepping right now to shoot in October.” Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest updates regarding the new season of Severance.

‘Severance’ creator was inspired by being bored at work

Dan Erickson, the creator of Severance, came up with the idea for the show as he was wishing for his work day to end. “That was a scary thing to catch yourself wishing for,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I want less time on this precious Earth.”

This inspired the idea for Lumon’s employees, who undergo a procedure that separates their non-work minds from their work minds. Throughout the first season, Mark S. (Scott) uncovers a sinister conspiracy and tries to understand who he is and, moreover, what Lumon does.

Watch Severance on Apple TV+.

