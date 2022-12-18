How to Watch the Holiday Special ‘Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too’?

Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too is a beloved Christmas cartoon. The holiday special features Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings) and his pals celebrating Christmas. The cartoon has a great combination of laughter and heartwarming moments. Read on to find out how to watch the holiday classic.

Rabbit, Winnie The Pooh, Eeyore and Tigger I Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The premise of ‘Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too’

Many beloved children’s character received their holiday TV specials. In 1991, Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too premiered and became an instant classic. The Disney cartoon features Winnie the Pooh and his pals preparing for Christmas at Hundred Acre Wood.

Christopher Robin (Edan Gross) helps the group write a letter to Santa. However, they later rewrote the letters to include more gifts. Pooh and Piglet (John Fiedler) send the letter while everyone else stays behind to decorate the tree.

Pooh later discovers that the letter never got sent and is upset his friend won’t get their gifts. With Piglet’s help, Pooh dresses up as Santa and tries to deliver gifts to his friends, which fails. Rabbit (Ken Sansom), Tigger (Paul Winchell), and Eeyore (Peter Cullen) are stunned to find out Pooh is Santa.

Pooh offers to deliver the letter to Santa and embarks on his trek. However, a big gust of wind blows the latter away. Meanwhile, Pooh’s pals miss him and are overjoyed when he comes back sans gifts.

In the end, Christopher Robin comes n on his sleigh giving everyone the gifts they asked for. Although Pooh feels he doesn’t deserve his pot of honey, Christopher Robin tells him to accept it.

How to watch ‘Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too’

Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too originally was broadcast on the ABC network. The network would show the holiday special every year, which became a must-watch for families. Its last TV broadcast came in 1999; since then, it hasn’t been featured on cable.

But fans of the silly old bear can watch the Pooh and his pals on streaming services. The cartoon is available for purchase on Amazon Prine and YouTube. DVDs of the holiday special are also for sale for fans who want their own copy.

Winnie the Pooh was featured in several other holiday specials

An iconic character like Winnie the Pooh has been featured in several TV shows and movies. The lovable bear has also been the subject of a few Christmas specials. A Very Merry Pooh Year was one classic released straight to DVD in 2002. Seasons of Giving is another DVD classic, released in 1999.

Aside from being available on DVD, the shows are also available to stream. Seasons of Giving is available to purchase on Vudu and Apple TV. According to Just Watch, A Very Merry Pooh Year can be viewed on Disney+, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.

If you’re looking for a heartwarming holiday special for the family, enjoy Christmas time with Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood pals.