Watch Miranda Lambert Perform ‘Strange’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

In September, country singer Miranda Lambert kicked off her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. The singer recently appeared on the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed her song “Strange.”

Miranda Lambert | John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert performed ‘Strange’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

On Oct. 4, Lambert’s management team posted on the singer’s Twitter encouraging fans to watch that night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Tune in to @JimmyKimmelLive tonight to see Miranda perform ‘Strange’ -Team ML,” the account tweeted.

Lambert performed “Strange” with a live band while wearing a blue dress with white stars on it and glittery silver boots.

The full performance of “Strange” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! can be viewed below.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says She Can Write Good Sad Songs Without ‘Liv[ing] in Darkness’ Like Other Artists

One fan commented on YouTube, “This was a great performance from her. I love her lonestar texas outfit!”

“Amazing that her voice here Live sounds just as good as the recorded album. One of a kind the one and only Miranda Lambert. Keep Country Music Alive,” another fan commented on YouTube.

“Love her outfit! Miranda Lambert is in legendary territory,” commented a YouTube user.

Miranda Lambert released ‘Strange’ on her album ‘Palomino’

In April 2022, Lambert released her ninth studio album, Palomino. “Strange” is the seventh track on the album, and the album’s entire tracklist can be viewed below.

Palomino tracklist:

“Actin’ Up” “Scenes” “In His Arms” “Geraldene” “Tourist” “Music City Queen” (featuring The B-52’s)” “Strange” “Wandering Spirit” “I’ll Be Lovin’ You” “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” “Country Money” “If I Was a Cowboy” “Waxahachie” “Pursuit of Happiness” “Carousel”

Velvet Rodeo takes you on a journey from my early music to today.

See y’all out there tonight Vegas! pic.twitter.com/pF4Kb7Hk3n — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 7, 2022

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart

“Strange” was written by Lambert, Luke Dick, and Natalie Hemby. With the song, Lambert sings of how people cope with the strangeness of the world.

“Have a smoke, buy a round/ Get on a jetliner goin’ anywhere bound/ Pick a string, sing the blues/ Dance a hole in your shoes/ Do anything to keep you sane,” she sings in the song’s chorus.

The singer is putting on a Las Vegas residency

Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo residency is being held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The residency began on Sept. 23 and will have shows through Dec. 11. Velvet Rodeo will start back up again in 2023 with more concerts in March and April 2023.

Before the residency began, Lambert gave fans an idea of what to expect from Velvet Rodeo on her YouTube channel.

“The idea that we could take it up a few notches for production is exciting to me and scary, because I usually just keep it pretty much about the music,” Lambert said in a video. “You know, I’m from Texas so bigger hair and more sequins, don’t threaten me with a good time. This will definitely be a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career