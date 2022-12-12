Where to Watch the ‘National Treasure’ Movies Before ‘Edge of History’

After 15 years, the National Treasure franchise is about to return. National Treasure: Edge of History, a new series headed to Disney+, premieres in just a few days. Before diving into the show, fans might want to refresh their memory and get into the treasure-hunting spirit by watching the National Treasure movies. Here’s where to watch the films, plus how National Treasure: Edge of History fits into the franchise.

Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ | Brian Roedel/Disney

Where to watch the ‘National Treasure’ movies

The National Treasure film series began in 2004. Nicolas Cage stars in the original movie as historian Benjamin Franklin Gates, whose family has spent years searching for a lost Freemason treasure. With help from tech wizard Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and archivist Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), Ben steals the Declaration of Independence, which he believes has a secret map leading to the treasure.

The sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, arrived in 2007. When Mitch Wilkinson (Ed Harris) accuses Ben’s ancestor of aiding in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, he teams up with Riley and Abigail once again to find clues that would clear his family name. They find a lead in the Book of Secrets, a diary shared by U.S. presidents that details topics like the JFK assassination, Area 51, Watergate, and more.

Both National Treasure movies are available to watch on Disney+. Fans will need a subscription, with plans starting at $8 per month for ad-supported streaming.

Is ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ a sequel?

National Treasure: Edge of History is a continuation of the movies. While Nicolas Cage is not attached to the project, other stars from the films will return. That includes Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel, who plays retired FBI agent Peter Sadusky. Armando Riesco also returns as FBI Agent Hendricks. Aside from the returning characters, it seems Edge of History will tell a story that stands alone from the National Treasure movies.

Lissette Olivera takes Cage’s place as historian Jess Valenzuela. She’s in a race against Billie Pearce (Catherine Zeta-Jones) to find clues that lead to yet another hidden treasure, which Jess’s father told her about years ago. In addition to finding the gold, Jess hopes to uncover her family’s secret past.

National Treasure: Edge of History premieres on Dec. 14. There will be 10 episodes in total, with new episodes set to drop every Wednesday until Feb. 8.

Is ‘National Treasure 3’ coming out?

National Treasure: Edge of History is not to be confused with National Treasure 3, a third movie that is reportedly still in the works. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed to ComicBook.com in August that a script for the movie had been written, with plans to hopefully bring back Cage.

“Let’s hope we’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly,” Bruckheimer said.

Then, in September, Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who wrote the first two movies and Edge of History, confirmed that they wouldn’t be writing the third installment. However, director Jon Turteltaub is returning to helm National Treasure 3.

“We’re there if they need us, but we know that they can get it done,” Cormac told Entertainment Weekly.

Fans will have to keep an eye out for more news on National Treasure 3. Until then, they can enjoy Edge of History. The first two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History drop on Disney+ on Dec. 14.