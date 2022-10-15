Watch the Spice Girls Remake of ‘Spice up Your Life’ Music Video

The Spice Girls are back with a 25th-anniversary version of Spiceworld debuting in November 2022. To celebrate, the girl group released an “Alternative Version” of their “Spice Up Your Life” music video, complete with new B-roll footage.

The Spice Girls released ‘Spice Up Your Life’ in 1997

Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, and Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls | Tim Roney/Getty Images

Comprised of Melody B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham, the Spice Girls became one of the most popular girl groups of the 1990s, releasing “Wannabe,” “Viva Forever,” and other songs. The artists also released “Spice Up Your Life” in 1997.

“Slam it to the left / If you’re havin’ a good time / Shake it to the right / If ya know that you feel fine,” the artists sing in the chorus. “Chicas to the front / Ha ha/Hai Si Ja / Hold tight.”

The original “Spice Up Your Life” music video has over 30 million views on YouTube, making it one of the Spice Girls’ biggest hits. Over a decade later, these artists returned with an “Alternative Version” of their release.

The Spice Girls released an ‘Alternative Version’ of the ‘Spice Up Your Life’ music video

It’s been about 25 years since “Spice Up Your Life.” As a result, these artists created a new music video for their beloved song, complete with unseen, B-roll footage of the group members. The music video description states, “celebrating 25 years of ‘Spice Up Your Life’ with this 2022 alternative video!”

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album and we had our very own movie,” the group said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

Fans reacted to ‘Spice Up Your Life (Alternative Version)’

Since the Spice Girls shared their YouTube video in October 2022, they earned thousands of views and comments from fans, sharing their support for this creative B-roll use.

“Why can’t more artists do this,” one YouTube comment said. “All that extra unused B-roll footage they can easily make alternate videos for anniversaries. It’s honestly such a good idea.”

Others shared their appreciation for the Spice Girls nostalgia. One YouTube user said, “IT’S A BIG YES FOR ME!! This is what we’re expecting from you (and your team,) girls!! Very well done!!”

“That’s absolutely amazing,” another YouTube user wrote. “Have no words to express my feelings watching it. The new footage brings us life, I really felt the vibes from 1997 in 2022. Thank you so much for such video!!!! What we really really wanted. Spice Girls forever!”

#Spiceworld25 is due for release on Nov. 4, 2022. Until then, already-released hits by the girl group are available on most major streaming platforms.

