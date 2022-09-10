Where to Watch ‘Ted Lasso’, the Apple TV+ Series up for 20 Emmys in 2022

The Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is nominated for 40 Emmy Awards in 2022, so many people want to know where to stream the comedy starring Jason Sudeikis. Find out how many Emmys Ted Lasso has under its belt, what the nominations look like this year, and where to stream the entire series.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso | Apple TV+

‘Ted Lasso’ won 7 Emmys in 2021

After being nominated for 21 awards, the Apple TV+ series took home seven Emmy Awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmys. In 2022, Ted Lasso is once again nominated for a multitude of Emmys. The stars of Ted Lasso are up for the following categories:

Nick Mohammad, Toheeb Jimoh, and Brett Goldstein for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Jason Sudeikis for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

James Lance and Sam Richardson for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy

Harriet Walter for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy

For a full list of Ted Lasso‘s nominations, visit the Emmys website inked above. Tune in to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to find out which categories the show wins.

Stream all 22 episodes of the Emmy-nominated series on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso currently has two seasons. The first season is 10 episodes, while the second is 12 episodes. Since the series is exclusive to Apple TV+, it’s only available to stream if you’re a subscriber.

For reference, below is an episode guide to Ted Lasso Season 1:

“Pilot” “Biscuits” “Trent Crimm: The Independent” “For the Children” “Tan Lines” “Two Aces” “Make Rebecca Great Again” “The Diamond Dogs” “All Apologies” “The Hope That Kills You”

And an episode guide to Ted Lasso Season 2:

“Goodbye Earl” “Lavender” “Do the Right-est Thing” “Carol of the Bells” “Rainbow” “The Signal” “Headspace” “Man City” “Beard After Hours” “No Weddings and a Funeral” “Midnight Train to Royston” “Inventing the Pyramid of Success”

‘Ted Lasso’ is based on a character Jason Sudeikis created for NBC Sports

Before the Apple TV+ series, there was a 2013 NBC Sports promo. The premise for the ad centered around Lasso, a college football coach from Kansas City who enters the alien world of the Premier League in London.

Coach Lasso is comical in the ads with very little knowledge of soccer or its cultural and historical significance. The Apple TV+ series plays on the laughs Ted Lasso got in the NBC Sports promos, but it also has a dramatic, human element to it.

Moreover, the Ted Lasso character was inspired by a high school basketball coach named Donnie Campbell. “It was a fella from a small town in Kansas who spoke in those aphorisms, like, ‘Sudeikis, you look more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs,'” Sudeikis told TODAY in July 2021 ahead of the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere. “No one’s got to be more shocked, honestly, than Coach Campbell.”

“And I don’t blame him. I did not do a lick of homework [or] play a lick of defense; I was a good listener, but I didn’t listen in the moment. I just stored it all up and now using it, typing it out and then just memorizing and saying it to folks.” Jason Sudeikis, ‘TODAY’

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is currently in the works. According to Deadline, the season 3 finale is being written as the series finale.

Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

RELATED: ‘Ted Lasso’ Taught Emmy Award Winner Brendan Hunt 1 Thing About Drinking