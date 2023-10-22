'Sex and the City' fans all have their favorite love interests, but we think Aleksandr Petrovsky and Trey MacDougal don't get enough credit, despite not being right for their girls.

Season after season, Sex and the City fans watched their four Cosmopolitan ladies date a string of losers. Even Samantha Jones, best known for treating sex like a competitive sport, managed to bed a couple of duds. Despite all of that, there were good men in the mix. Charlotte York’s second husband, Harry Goldenblatt, is a great example. Some fans would insist Carrie Bradshaw’s first fiance, Aidan Shaw, was one of the good ones, too. Finally, Samantha’s Smith Jerrod was the perfect man to get Samantha to settle down. Still, we could argue that two rejected Sex and the City love interests were actually the most respectful of their partners. Trey MacDougal and Aleksandr Petrovsky were tossed aside far too soon. They also tend to get a bad rap.

Respect and honesty were a real issue for the ‘Sex and the City’ love interests

Carrie and her pals dated a lot of different men. They came from all different places and had different career paths, from bartenders to lawyers to hotel magnets and furniture designers. There was one common theme among the men of Sex and the City. They were all terrible communicators and had serious issues with respect and honesty.

Mr. Big was Carrie’s endgame, but he never effectively communicated with Carrie and certainly didn’t respect her time. Carrie’s runner-up, Aidan Shaw, was too timid and passive-aggressive to be truly honest with Carrie. Steve Brady cheated and often pushed Miranda Hobbes’ limits. Samantha’s hotel magnet love, Richard Wright, was also a liar and a cheat.

Aleksandr Petrovsky was the best communicator in the bunch

Aleksandr Petrovsky was not the right man for Carrie Bradshaw. The duo were just too different. While many fans of the show hate Petrovsky for the “maybe slap” in the series’ final moments and his behavior while he and Carrie were in Paris, we can give him the benefit of the doubt on the slap.

Instead, if you look at Petrovsky for the sum of his actions, he was the best communicator in the entire show. Petrvosky was unapologetically himself and allowed Carrie to decide if she did or did not wish to continue seeing him because of those things. He told her who he was and made it known that he wanted her along for the ride. He was honest with Carrie and respected her enough not to waste her time. We can’t hate him for that, and we have to argue he was probably among the most respectful (until Paris) Sex and the City love interests of all time.

Trey MacDougal respected his wife enough to end things

Trey MacDougal’s critics argue that the Sex and the City love interest was spineless regarding his mother and failed to consider Charlotte’s wants and needs. We can’t disagree. Sure, Trey’s erectile dysfunction was far from ideal, and he was terrible at standing up to Bunny MacDougal. Still, he was in Charlotte’s corner when it counted.

Trey was respectful enough of Charlotte to end their marriage when he knew he couldn’t make her happy. He even showed up to a photoshoot as their marriage crumbled because he knew it was important to her. Trey respected Charlotte enough to let her go, hoping she’d find a man who would be a better fit. She did find that man. The divorce led her to Harry Goldenblatt. For that alone, we will always love Trey MacDougal.