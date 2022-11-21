‘Weak Hero Class 1’: Meet Park Ji-hoon and the Cast of the Action K-Drama

K-drama fans are hooked on the riveting action storyline of Weak Hero Class 1. The November drama is based on a popular webtoon about a high school teen who fights back against his bullies. Actor Park Ji-hoon stars as the lead, Yeon Si-eun, an academically talented loner who has had enough one day. Among a tragic story of system bullying, Park and the cast of Weak Hero Class 1 have amazed fans with their acting.

Hong Kyung, Choi Hyun-wook, and Park Ji-hoon as the cast of ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ | via Wavve

Kim Su-gyeom joins the cast of ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ as the main bully

The premise of the K-drama is Si-eun becoming fed up with his class bullies and deciding to fight back. In the role of the head bully, Young-bin is actor Kim Su-gyeom. Fans immediately dislike the character for his superiority complex. Despite Si-eun asking nicely to stop the bullying, Young-bin takes it too far and starts a domino effect of violence.

RELATED: ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’: Meet the Cast Playing the Royal Concubines

Before joining the cast of Weak Hero Class 1, Kim had starred alongside Park Ji-hoon in the well-loved coming-of-age K-drama, At a Distance, Spring is Green. The actor also played a supporting role in the Netflix K-drama Juvenile Justice. Kim’s first acting role on the small-screen was in 2020 in Love Revolution.

Shin Seung-ho has gained fame for his prince role in Netflix’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Weak Hero Class 1 cast includes actor Shin Seung-ho in the supporting role of Jeon Seok-dae. Based on the trailers, fans were excited to see the actor in a villain-style role. Seok-dae is introduced as an aloof local drug dealer who caters to one of Si-eun’s bullies. He soon gets involved in the grand storyline when he is hired to rough up Si-eun as retaliation and jeopardizes his boss’s drug business.

RELATED: Song Kang’s Best Netflix K-Dramas, Ranked

One of the reasons why K-drama fans were excited to see Shin in Weak Hero Class 1 cast is due to his other infamous role. In 2022, he was cast as Prince Go Won in the hit fantasy K-drama Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Shin is also scheduled to return for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 on Dec. 10. Before playing the prince, Shin also played the bully role of Hwang Jang-soo in D.P.

Actor Lee Yeon plays the supporting role of Young-yi in the action K-drama

Many of the cast members in Weak Hero Class 1 have appeared in the same K-dramas. Actor Lee Yeon plays the role of Young-yi, a runaway and Seok-dae’s cousin. She begins to like Si-eun and his friends and wants a way out of the drug and bullying lifestyle she lives in. The actor is still fresh in her career, with her first role in 2019.

RELATED: ‘20th Century Girl’: Meet the Cast of the Netflix Korean Movie

Before joining the cast of the action K-drama, she also appeared in the military drama D.P. alongside Shin as the character An Su-jin. In Netflix’s Juvenile Justice, she played the role of young criminal offender Baek Seong-u, accused of murder. Lee has also appeared in a few movie drama specials.

Hong Kyung joins the cast of ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ as the leading character Oh Beom-seok

Actor Hong Kyung’s character is one fans will be disheartened about by the end of the Weak Hero Class 1. The character Oh Beom-seok is a new transfer who comes from a wealthy family and is the son of a politician. Due to blackmail, he is forced to go against Si-eun. But due to his guilt, he looks for ways to help him against his bullies and become friends. But the character’s end storyline is heartbreaking.

RELATED: ‘All of Us Are Dead’: Actors From the Cast Starred in the Same Guilty Pleasure Teen Romance K-Drama

Hong Kyung’s first role was in 2017 as a bully in Queen of Mystery. The same year he played the role of Won Byung-goo in the teen romance School 2017. His other accolades include, While You Were Sleeping, Rain or Shine, My Lawyer, Mr. Joe 2: Crime and Punishment, and Hotel Del Luna. Like his other co-stars, he played Ryu Yi-kang in D.P. Before joining the cast of Weak Hero Class 1, Hong Kyung played Choi Jung in the historical romance Lovers of the Red Sky.

Choi Hyun-wook enamored fans in Netflix’s ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

Weak Hero Class 1 stars actor Choi Hyun-wook as the lead character, An Soo-ho. In the K-drama, Soo-ho is known for sleeping in class and doing enough to get his diploma. His goal is to graduate per his grandmother’s wishes, whether he attends college or not. He soon gets involved with Si-eun and becomes his shield against his bullies and his friend.

RELATED: ‘Royal Loader’: Lee Jae-wook Among the Actors Cast in K-Drama With 20 Billion Won Investment

While still building up his acting career, Choi has been a part of many buzzworthy K-dramas. He played a minor role in the crime drama Taxi Driver and Jirisan. In 2021, he played Na Woo-chan in the sports coming-of-age ‘Slice of Life’ K-drama, Racket Boys. But Choi’s biggest claim to fame is as Moon Ji-woong in the critically acclaimed K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

‘Weak Hero Class 1’ actor Park Ji-hoon was a K-Pop idol and child actor

Park Ji-hoon gained fame for participating in the second season of Produce 101 and joined the K-Pop group Wanna One. But Park has had a long on-screen career, having been a child actor. In 2019, he gained popularity for his role as Ko Young-soo in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.

He later starred in Love Revolution and had fans swooning over him in At a Distance, Spring is Green. In Remarriage & Desires, Park has a small cameo role before leading the cast of Weak Hero Class 1. Park plays the leading role of Si-eun, an academically talented student who lives a lonely life.

When he becomes fed up with his class bullies, his anger peaks, and he takes drastic action. But his efforts to stand up for himself lead to a domino effect of violence. His character depicts the battle and social issue of systemic school mistreatment and bullying.

Weak Hero Class 1 is available on Viki.

RELATED: ‘Dr. Romantic’ Season 3: Every Returning and New Cast Member of the Medical K-Drama