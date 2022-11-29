Was ‘Wednesday’ Filmed on the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Set? Fans Notice Similarities Between Jericho and Stars Hollow

Gilmore Girls fans would recognize the famous Stars Hollow gazebo anywhere. While watching Netflix’s Wednesday, many viewers noticed that the small town of Jericho near Nevermore Academy looks awfully similar to the small town where Rory Gilmore grew up. But is that just a coincidence, or was Wednesday filmed on the same lot as Gilmore Girls? Here’s what we know about the show’s filming locations.

‘Gilmore Girls’ fans recognized the small town in ‘Wednesday’

Maybe it’s just the small-town charm, but Stars Hollow and Jericho do have some undeniable similarities. The main road runs between two sidewalks filled with small shops, and there’s a white church with a tall steeple near the square. And speaking of the square, right in the center of the grassy area is a quaint gazebo that looks like it was plucked right from Stars Hollow. Jericho even has its own local coffee shop called the Weathervane, which sits on a corner just like Luke’s Diner in Gilmore Girls. Finally, the Harvest Festival? Stars Hollow has that, too.

Many fans of Wednesday and Gilmore Girls took to Reddit to see if anyone else spotted the similarities. As it turns out, they were hard to miss.

“I wouldn’t have been surprised to see Rory and Lorelai walking in the background with coffees!” a fan wrote in one of many threads discussing the two shows.

The similarities sparked rumors that Wednesday was filmed in the same space as Gilmore Girls, which built the Stars Hollow set on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. But is that true?

Where was ‘Wednesday’ filmed?

Sorry, Gilmore fans, the cast and crew of Wednesday did not borrow the Warner Bros. lot. The Addams Family spinoff series actually worked entirely in Romania.

According to Romania Insider, Wednesday used various locations in the town of Busteni. For example, the show transformed the Cantacuzino Castle into Nevermore Academy. The Olga Greceanu Mansion in Dâmboviţa became the Gates mansion. Other landmarks included “The Polytechnic University of Bucharest, the Royal Railway Station in Sinaia, the Bucharest Botanical Garden, and Casa Monteoru.”

As for Jericho, the fictional town was built at Bucharest Film Studios in Buftea. However, Wednesday does take place in New England (Vermont), so Stars Hollow, Connecticut, could have served some level of inspiration.

“Trying to make Romania look like Vermont was an interesting challenge, but we managed to find many new locations,” Wednesday creator Tim Burton said. “And in the studio, I had the space to create the sets, so it was great to be able to do that. We had enough space to [do] building exteriors, respectively to build the city of Jericho. It’s as if the sets come to life, and that supports the entire atmosphere of the series.”

Many other shows have used the ‘Gilmore Girls’ set

Fans can’t be blamed for thinking that Wednesday used the Gilmore Girls set. After all, many other shows have done it. Netflix’s You filmed at Luke’s Diner, and Pretty Little Liars repurposed much of Stars Hollow into Rosewood. Hart of Dixie also used the set. So, Jericho and Stars Hollow are not one and the same, but at least fans have a new fictional town to dream about.

Wednesday and Gilmore Girls are both streaming on Netflix.