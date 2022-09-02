‘Wednesday’ Isn’t Getting a Halloween Premiere – a Breakdown of What to Expect From the Netflix Series

Fans are eager to see Jenna Ortega’s rendition of the pop culture macabre teen, Wednesday Addams for Netflix. Taking on the role left behind by Christina Ricci, Ortega stars in Tim Burton’s Wednesday, a coming-of-age story of the goth teen going to Nevermore Academy. While fans got a teaser trailer, official photos, and more, there is still no premiere date, and it is not for Halloween.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez for ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

Fans will not get to watch ‘Wednesday’ during the spooky season

When it comes to the Halloween month of October, a few classics are a must-watch. One of them is The Addams Family movie franchise. The cooky, dark and goth family are the epitome of the spooky season. Wednesday continues the macabre family story on Netflix, but this time with a murder twist, fans hoped for an October release. It would only make sense for Wednesday Addams to symbolize Halloween 2022.

But according to Variety, fans will not get to see Wednesday premiere on Netflix until November. Netflix is keeping concrete details about the series hush-hush as they have yet to announce a set a date for the series. The series will have a relatively short run for its first season with eight episodes.

It is unclear how the series will go and whether its storyline will lead to a second season renewal. For now, fans can look forward to a new version of the gothic teen full of fitting in, teen drama, powers, and a gruesome murder spree.

What is Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ about?

For as long as fans can remember, Wednesday Addams was portrayed as either a little girl or a budding tween. This time Jenna Ortega plays a never before seen version for Wednesday on Netflix. The character will supposedly be the first Latina version and 16 years old. The official description for the series is intense.

“Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season one will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.” Netflix

The first official teaser for the series stunned fans as Ortega embodied the character to a T. Fans got a sneak peek of Wednesday’s unique relationship with her younger brother as she defends him from bullies. As the teen attends Nevermore, she finally gets a chance to fit in. But in her newfound environment, fans see her get excited to uncover the truth behind a murder.

Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Catherine Zeta-Jones star in ‘Wednesday’ for Netflix

Alongside Ortega’s leading role, Wednesday stars a dynamic cast as the Addams family. Luis Guzmán will take on the part of Gomez Addams, the character made famous by Raul Julia in the movie franchise. According to Variety, Tim Burton wanted Gomez to look cartoon accurate compared to previous versions.

When it comes to the esteemed and beautiful Morticia Addams, fans often remember actor Anjelica Huston. But for Netflix’s Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones will take on the role of the matriarch. While well-known actors will play the characters, rising actor Isaac Ordonez will star as Pugsley.

From the trailer, fans also got to see Sandman actor Gwendoline Christie in the role of the headmistress of Nevermore Academy, Larissa Weems. Joy Sunday will star as student Bianca Barclay. While Ricci was confirmed for Netflix’s Wednesday, her role is a mystery. All fans know is that she is connected to Nevermore. Fans are unsure if the famous Fester Addams will appear.

