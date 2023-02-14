‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Admits to the Stresses of Her Role: ‘I Did Not Get Any Sleep. I Pulled My Hair Out’

While Jenna Ortega is praised for her outstanding role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix‘s Wednesday, it was not a smooth journey. The actor has previously spoken about the difficulties of portraying one of pop culture’s most iconic goth characters. While starring in Netflix’s Wednesday, Ortega admitted to feeling “defeated” and now dives deeper into the stresses of her hit role.

Jenna Ortega filming with Thing in ‘Wednesday’ Episode 7 | via Netflix

Jenna Ortega came back to TV to star in ‘Wednesday’ for Netflix

The actor has been in on-screen roles since her younger years, appearing on Disney Channel, Jane the Virgin, and a few other TV roles. Ortega gained fame for her role as Ellie Alves in You Season 2. She soon set aside starring in TV series and focused on starring in movies. Sooner rather than later, Ortega became well-recognized in the horror genre. She starred in X, Scream 2022, and the upcoming Scream VI. Her natural gift for horror and the macabre would lead her to her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series.

But Ortega had sworn off starring in TV series until Wednesday came along. According to Interview Magazine, Ortega explained, “I didn’t really want to do it initially because I didn’t want to do television again.” For Netflix Tudum, Ortega felt like Wednesday was the opportunity of a lifetime. Especially when she learned Tim Burton would be the brilliant mind behind the series. While praising Burton, the cast, and the overall success of the series, Ortega was so heavily involved that it developed a stressful environment for her.

In an interview between Ortega and Christina Ricci for Deadline, the actor revealed some of the reality of playing an iconic character. “I remember it being very stressful and confusing. I did the best I could, but that’s probably the most overwhelming job I’ve ever had,” said Ortega. She even admitted to feeling lost and calling her parents crying.

‘Wednesday’ demanding schedule made it difficult for Jenna Ortega emotionally and physically

There are countless stories of how Ortega was dedicated to bringing Wednesday Addams to life with a modern twist for Netflix. The young actor has proven incredibly immersive in her role, from taking fencing and cello lessons and learning German. She also stopped blinking for Wednesday at the request of Burton. Ortega has become a perfect version of the macabre teen as the actor also has a dark funny bone.

But according to a Q&A panel via Variety, filming Wednesday was not sunshine and rainbows for the actor. “It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me,” said Ortega. She also revealed that they would schedule her lessons if free time was available on the weekend.

Wednesday’s infamous “Paint it Black” cello scene was especially difficult. Ortega began lessons months before filming and had to portray a typically two-cello number on one cello. “I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out,” explained Ortega. “There’s so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying.”

While being honest about how much stress she was under, Ortega was still determined to do her best, even doing as many stunts as possible. “We started running out of time because Wednesday’s in pretty much every scene,” said the actor. They did resort to using stunt doubles, “but I was very adamant about being as well prepared as possible because I wanted them to be able to use myself, because that’s so much more believable if you could see your face.” The actor’s hectic schedule also stopped her from returning to another series.

‘You’ Season 4 originally had plans to have Ellie return

In You Season 2, Ortega played the well-loved role of Ellie. The character was Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) young neighbor. She develops a friendship with him and lives to tell the tale. Fans wondered if Ellie would ever return to the series. With You Season 4 streaming on Netflix, fans learned Ortega could have returned.

According to IndieWire, showrunner Sera Gamble had scenes planned with Ellie until learning that Ortega was already committed to Wednesday for Netflix and its hectic schedule. “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'” explained Gamble. “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

After learning of Ortega’s schedule to become the macabre teen for Wednesday and everything in between, it would have been nearly impossible for the actor to step away for You Season 4. Ortega will once again be thrust into the macabre world for Wednesday Season 2.