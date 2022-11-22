‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega Says Tim Burton Was Extremely Picky About Her Hair

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. From the look of the trailer, Ortega nails Wednesday’s dark disposition, and she has a love for all things gory and grim. However, the actor says when it came down to everything, director Tim Burton was most particular about her hair.

This is why Wednesday’s signature pigtails were so important to the show.

‘Wednesday’ will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 23

Fans are eager to see Netflix’s new spin on The Addams Family, which will center on the coming-of-age story of Wednesday Addams. Wednesday’s official series description from the streaming service reads,

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season one will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Jenna Ortega says Tim Burton was extremely picky about her hair for ‘Wednesday’

Tim Burton served as an executive producer on the series, and the infamous director also helmed the first four episodes of Wednesday. When it came to getting his vision just right, the Edward Scissorhands director was extremely particular, especially regarding Wednesday’s appearance.

“I remember Tim was really picky about the hair that day; we hadn’t established the braids, we didn’t know how thick they were gonna be, how long they were gonna be. We went two hours over,” Ortega told Rappler. “He’s picking my hair with a hairdresser’s comb for 10 minutes, making my fringe just right so it’s the way that he wants, and I’m holding those piranha bags which are filled with water and they’re so heavy but I have to be still, and I’m trying not to show that my arms are shaking.”

In addition to the hair, Ortega has to master not blinking for long periods to ensure she captured Wednesday’s blank stare.

This is how Jenna Ortega relates to her character

Though fans don’t expect to see Ortega with Wednesday’s coveted pigtails in her everyday life, the actor says she does relate to her infamous doom-and-gloom character in some very real ways, especially regarding being more of an introvert than someone who needs to be around people all the time.

“I relate to her and I feel very similar to the way that she does,” Ortega told Rappler. “I feel like oftentimes I ostracize myself, I don’t know many people, I enjoy my solitude, we have a lot of the same interests. I think it’s really important for people to see, and especially, it’s really wonderful that she’s kind of the lead anti-hero and not just some side character. Freak representation is crucial, and I think it’s really nice for them to be seen in a positive, disturbing light.”

Fans are eager to see Ortega’s take on the character.

